Doctors on the first line of defense confirmed that the UAE is moving steadily and confidently towards the stage of recovery from the “Covid-19” pandemic, after the national vaccination campaign surpassed the barrier of 10 million doses, and reached the vaccination of about 66% of the total eligible group, so that the national campaign for the vaccine would be one One of the fastest campaigns in the world.

They said that the success of national efforts, their achievements, and the national harmony between all sectors enhance confidence in the UAE’s ability to overcome the pandemic, and to provide an exceptional model in crisis management.

Official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection confirmed that the number of “Covid-19” vaccine doses that were provided in the country since the launch of the national vaccination campaign reached 10 million 106 thousand and 684 doses, at a rate of 102.19 per 100 people, while the percentage of people recovering from the virus reached 10 million 106 thousand and 684 doses. “Covid-19” is 96.5% of the total infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Director General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Obaid Rashid Al-Hussan Al-Shamsi, on the occasion of the UAE crossing the 10 million doses barrier, confirmed that the UAE adopted a pioneering national strategy to manage the crisis and succeeded in being one of the first countries in the world in terms of providing vaccines for all, stressing the need for Complete vaccination for the rest of the eligible groups, to enhance recovery efforts from the crisis.

Doctors and nurses in the first line of defense, Mohammed Adel, Abdullah Rashid, Reem Al Balushi, Marwa Saeed, Ilham Yahya and Bilal Ahmed confirmed that the UAE is making confident steps towards a full recovery.





