Doctors affirmed that completing the recovery phase from the “Covid-19” pandemic and its repercussions is everyone’s responsibility, pointing out that the measures taken by the state to ease the restrictions of “Corona” are the result of strict preventive measures and community commitment to them, in addition to the national vaccination campaign, and the increasing demand for it.

They added that «easing restrictions does not mean neglecting the precautionary measures», warning of the danger of going backward in the event of lax implementation.

In detail, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for the health centers and clinics sector, Dr. Hussein Al-Rand, said that the epidemiological situation in the country is stable, and that completing the recovery phase is everyone’s responsibility, indicating that “the UAE has begun the recovery phase after strict measures that it has implemented to control the epidemic and reduce Its spread, which was reflected positively on the economic situation in general ”.

Al-Rand stressed the need for all members of society to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures, to achieve community immunity and a full recovery from the epidemic.

The professor at the Canadian University of Western Ontario, consultant pediatrics, infectious diseases and immunology at the Heart Medical Center in Al Ain, Dr. Hussam al-Tatari, stated that “the mitigating measures for the precautionary restrictions recently implemented by the state come in light of the decrease in the number of (Corona) infections in the country, and the decrease The number of critical cases that require admission to the hospital, and these are direct results of the vaccination campaign that the country is carrying out, as the UAE is one of the countries in the world with the highest vaccination in relation to the population ».

He stressed that «easing restrictions does not mean neglecting the precautionary measures», stressing the necessity of washing hands constantly, wearing a muzzle, and physical distancing between people unless they are from one family.

He added that everyone must adhere to the precautionary measures until instructions are issued from the concerned authorities to remove the muzzle and allow life to return to normal.

Bassam Mahboub, a consultant for chest diseases at the Emirates Medical Association, confirmed that the easing of restrictions on activities and institutions is the result of a strict phase of the measures implemented by the state, in addition to the national vaccination campaign, calling on members of the community to preserve the gains that have been achieved with more commitment to precautionary measures. .

He stressed that “full recovery from the epidemic requires full solidarity between members of society and its institutions to return to normal life as soon as possible.”

Family Medicine Consultant, Dr.Adel Sajwani, said that the UAE has entered a recovery phase, as it has presented the world with a successful story by striking a balance between health, economics and other vital areas.

He added that «the state has achieved a rate of examinations for (Corona) that is among the highest in the world, and so is the rate of those who received the vaccine, stressing that« the state has also succeeded through the cooperation of citizens, residents and state institutions in reaching a balanced number of injuries and a decrease in the number of deaths » .

He stressed that «easing procedures and restrictions does not mean negligence and lax adherence to the precautionary measures, represented by wearing a muzzle, physical distancing, and not crowding».

He stated that some countries impose a ban due to the outbreak of the epidemic, at a time when the UAE succeeded in controlling it, which led to people living their lives normally, with the gradual easing of measures.

Dubai Municipality stated that it will continue to intensify its daily inspection campaigns on the institutions that it supervises, to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures to confront the epidemic, stressing that there is no complacency in violations, asking everyone to adhere to, to help the return of life to normal as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that, since the beginning of this year, the infection rates of the new Corona virus have witnessed a significant decrease, with the expansion of the national vaccination campaign implemented by the state.

