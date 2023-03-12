The story of Mollie Mulheron, the 27-year-old suffering from a bad disease, to which the doctors said it was just stress

A truly heartbreaking story is the one we are about to tell you. The protagonist is a girl of only 27, called Mollie Mulheronwho has unfortunately discovered a few days ago that she is suffering from a bad disease, now in an advanced state.

The doctors actually told her he was alone stressed, but after a collapse and further investigations, the sad truth emerged. She just can’t figure it out.

Mollie is a 27-year-old who, to follow her dream, decided to move from the United Kingdom to Galapagos Islands. She was happy with this change and she just wished she could teach and go on new adventures.

However, it was during several excursions that he began to show strange symptoms. She was sick respiratory difficulties and many problems in the abdominal part.

She immediately went to a local doctor, but nothing unusual emerged from the checks. She had been told that she was actually just stressed out and needed to rest. Mollie knew that wasn’t true. This is why on February 4th she decided to go home for others check.

The collapse and diagnosis for Mollie Mulheron

A few hours after her return, she went to a local supermarket for groceries, which is collapsed. She started vomiting and passed out. Those present in seeing the severity of his condition, they asked for the prompt intervention of the doctors.

After the ambulance arrived, the girl was rushed to the hospital. Here the doctors subjected her to further tests and it is precisely at this point that the sad truth. Mollie has a Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. A bad evil now in the fourth stage. In recounting what happened, he said:

I had never received such bad news in my life. I can’t even explain how I feel right now. I just cried and screamed.