Doctors in the first line of defense confirmed that receiving the vaccine and supporting doses on time, and maintaining precautionary measures and physical distancing, is the strongest weapon and an important step to overcome the new mutations of “Corona”, led by the fast-spreading “Omicron”, while the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health stressed, Continuing to adhere to preventive measures is one of the most important steps to confront the “Covid-19” virus and its variants.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health called on all members of society to maintain the state of green traffic on the application of the fort by conducting a timely “PCR” examination, receiving a supportive vaccination dose for the concerned groups, adhering to the procedures for physical separation, and avoiding crowded places, Wearing masks in a correct manner that covers the nose and mouth, and making sure to wash and sterilize hands constantly, calling on individuals, in the event of contact with a person infected with “Covid-19”, to go to the nearest medical center from the approved centers for contacts, to perform a nasal swab “PCR”.

The Executive Director of the Infectious Diseases Sector at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, said, “The increase in the spread of the mutated means that our commitment to preventive measures has become more important than the last period, and it is incumbent upon us to focus on wearing masks and avoiding Crowded places, get your vaccinations on time.

She added: “We have recently noticed the return of peace by hand between individuals, which is a wrong practice, and we must return to healthy practices that avoided the spread of the virus,” warning of the ability of the mutant Omicron to transmit quickly, as global studies showed that the Omicron mutant has a greater ability to spread faster Compared to the delta mutant by about 70 times, which helped that it was not widely spread worldwide in a very short period.

Al-Hosani indicated that every time a virus mutation occurs, its components change, pointing out that corona viruses are not stable and are constantly changing from their genetic components and with the increase in the number of cases, the chances of mutation and genetic change are greater, explaining that the rise in cases in some countries has caused The appearance of the mutant omicron.

She stressed that «the recent period witnessed an increase in cases of infection for various reasons, foremost of which is the reluctance of some to adhere to the procedures, so it is necessary to review behaviors in order to return to normal life, warning against the insistence of people in contact with them to go to work without reporting that they were in contact, or forcing some employers Employees work to work while they are in contact, despite the risk of transmitting infection to people with weak immunity.”

For his part, a family medicine consultant at Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Adel Sajwani, said that the reason for the emergence of mutant variants of the “Covid-19” virus is that the majority of the world’s population did not receive the vaccine, which causes the virus to continue to multiply.

He said: “We are now noticing an increase in numbers in the country, but there are few deaths between zero and two, and this is due to three reasons, which include the UAE’s foresight for the future and sound strategic planning based on learning from previous experiences, and the access of the majority of the country’s population to the vaccine and supporting doses, as statistics showed. The incidence of severe infections and death is rare among them, as vaccines greatly benefit with mutants.

Sajwani added that the third reason for the lack of severe injuries and deaths in the country is due to the country’s continued preservation of precautionary measures, foremost of which is wearing masks and physical distancing.

He continued, “We call on people not to be afraid, and we ask them to be careful and follow the procedures and instructions of the state, to receive supportive doses for those who have completed six months, to wear masks, distance, sterilization and wash hands, to obtain news from its official sources, and to stay away from social communication rumors.”

While specialized doctors, Ahmed Saleh, Raymond Fakhry, Dalia Hosam, and Nada Sameh, stressed the need to fully adhere to the precautionary measures, during the coming period, in order to preserve the safety of everyone, stressing that the “Corona” virus began a new global wave, and caution must be taken towards it to continue. The UAE is at the forefront of the countries that are at the fore in the indicators of dealing with the pandemic.

Doctors unanimously agreed on the importance of adhering to precautionary measures to preserve the health and safety of society and avoid infection with the virus, including taking care to avoid crowded places, maintaining physical distance, receiving a booster dose of vaccination, and adhering to precautionary measures.

proactive strategy

The official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the UAE, since the beginning of the “Corona” pandemic, has worked according to a proactive strategy aimed at ensuring the health and safety of society, whereby permanently and through all the national concerned authorities the situation is evaluated, all plans are developed and sectors are strengthened. Vital with all the capabilities and capabilities that support national efforts to contain the pandemic.

She stressed that the methodology of expanding the scope of examinations is one of the supporting factors for detection, intervention, control and containment of the virus, providing a protective environment and protecting society, so the health authorities, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, are keen to provide services to individuals and ease of access to them, while the state continues to follow the policy of expanding the scope of laboratory tests. PCR» in light of the application of the best methodologies for early detection of cases, speed of response, and dealing with infected and contacts with high professionalism, according to the latest international methods.



