Ophthalmologists have identified several major risks that affect the eye, due to summer activities, and exposure to sunlight during the summer, which may lead to several diseases, including dry eyes, permanent long-term lack of vision, eye allergies, and conjunctivitis.

They pointed out that many summer activities, such as swimming, dust, and high humidity in summer, lead to eye diseases if they are not protected or preventive measures are taken.

A consultant ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Borja Salvador, told Emirates Today: “During the summer, we all take care of our bodies to look good in swimwear, protect the skin with sunscreen, and avoid maximum sun exposure hours. We tend to forget another part of the body that can be affected by certain summer activities, which is the eye.”

He explained that there are several risks that can affect the eye and affect it in the long term in the summer, the first of which is exposure to sunlight, as prolonged and unprotected exposure to sunlight and ultraviolet rays can cause severe painful conditions, such as photokeratitis or photoconjunctivitis, Noting that the typical symptoms are redness, moderate to severe pain, foreign body sensation, photophobia (sensitivity to light), and blurry vision.

He added: «Long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation is also associated with other eye diseases, such as pterygium (the so-called surfer’s disease), some types of eye or eyelid cancers, and even cataracts, and therefore it is important to protect the eyes by using glasses, hats or masks to avoid prolonged exposure. to the sun.

He explained that among the risks posed by summer is “dry eye”, as low temperature and humidity conditions increase dry eye, and wind, dust, air conditioning, and some chemicals used in swimming pools (such as chlorine) or salt water can exacerbate the situation.

He pointed out that the symptoms include the sensation of a foreign body, burning, irritation, or even mild blurry vision, and in moderate cases excessive tearing can occur as a reaction, pointing out that it is important to maintain good hydration by drinking plenty of water, and looking for an eye specialist who can prescribe. Appropriate artificial tears after a thorough examination. It is also highly recommended to use goggles while swimming, to avoid exposure to irritating agents or chemicals.

He pointed out that the heat of the weather in the summer season can also cause eye allergies and conjunctivitis, as spring and summer are two seasons in which the weather changes, and pollen and dust levels may increase, and this can lead to an exacerbation of some types of allergies, some of which can affect the eyes. .

Salvador stressed that it is necessary to use the correct protective glasses while performing many jobs or activities, explaining that many sports can harm the eye, as tennis balls, badminton balls, golf balls and other similar objects or balls can cause serious damage to the eye, as they include Other team sports, such as basketball or soccer, involve sudden arm or hand movements, which pose a risk of eye injury from other players at close range.

For his part, Dana Nourallah, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Saudi German Hospital in Dubai, said: “The eyes are among the most sensitive parts of the body to high weather temperatures and increased humidity during the summer, as they may be vulnerable during the hot months to many problems and diseases. Eye care during the summer is very necessary.

She added: «There are tips that must be followed to protect the eyes, the first of which is to avoid prolonged and direct exposure to sunlight, as the ultraviolet rays of the sun are very harmful to our eyes, especially during peak hours from 10 am to 4 pm, as the eye may develop diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Retina and photokeratopathy, and direct and prolonged exposure to sunlight may increase the risk of eyelid skin cancers.

She stressed the necessity of wearing sunglasses, conducting regular eye examinations, and washing hands in light of the increased chances of infection with germs and viruses as a result of the large amount of dust, in addition to the importance of wearing swimming goggles to provide protection for the eyes underwater, stressing the importance of frequent moisturizing of the eye, especially with high temperatures, and the use of fans. And conditioners, by drinking a large amount of water daily, and using moisturizing drops.

An ophthalmologist at the Canadian Specialist Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Iyad Armoush, said that dry eye disease is a common disease that occurs when tears cannot provide adequate hydration for your eyes, and dryness occurs when the eye cannot secrete enough of its watery fluid called tears, and the medical name for this disease is inflammation. Dry cornea and conjunctiva.

He added, “Dry eye has various causes that harm the normal tear film performance, and this includes hormonal changes, autoimmune diseases, inflammation of the sebaceous glands of the eyelid, or allergic eye diseases. In some cases, dry eyes result from the eye not secreting enough tears or excessive evaporation.

Prevention of dry eyes

An ophthalmologist at the Canadian Specialist Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Iyad Armoush, said, “People with dry eyes face three complications: eye infection, eye surface damage, and poor quality of life. To prevent dry eye symptoms, you should avoid directing air to your eyes, use air humidifiers, and wear glasses.” Sunglasses that cover the face or other protective glasses, resting the eyes while doing long-time tasks, paying attention to the atmosphere of the environment around you, as well as the need to place the computer screen in a position lower than the level of the eyes, quit smoking, avoid secondhand smoke, and use artificial tears regularly”.

Iyad Armoush.