The shots murder of the young Dr. María Eugenia Mm at the Moratalla Health Center (Murcia) in 2009 was the trigger that led to the Collegiate Medical Organization (WTO) to create the observatory against the aggressions, which in 2024 registered the absolute record of aggressions communicated to the medical profession In a year since this record is made: 847. This follows from the report presented on Wednesday, relating to last year and in which the total aggressions are quantified In the last 15 years in 8,108 aggressionsthe equivalent to all collegiate doctors in the province of Zaragoza or the Principality of Asturias. The figure of “communicated” aggressions before the schools of doctors throughout Spain is more than double those that are finally denounced Before the National Police, which estimated last week in 406 the complaints filed, a figure that meant a 29% increase compared to the previous year. The possible normalization of violence or the feeling of helplessness or fear of reprisals are some of the hypothesis that would explain why only 43.5% of the aggressions communicated in schools are denounced before the police.

As explained by the WTO general secretary, José María Rodríguez Vicente, in charge of presenting the data on a day held in Madrid, most of the aggressions (48%) were Threats and coercion and 39% were insults and vexations poured by patients between 40 and 60 years to toilets. Besides, 11% were injuries, of which 71% were optional victims. 95.1% occurred during working hours and especially between 11 and 13 hours. In addition, 47.7% took place in primary care and 62.4% were suffered by women“a fact that consolidates the trend of recent years in which women suffer most of the aggressions.”

Of all the aggressions received and communicated, 14% ended up on labora point more than last year. The report also includes the causes, which in 80% of cases are welfare and, within these, again the discrepancy With the medical care received is the main (50.9%) reason for the aggression, followed by personal discrepancies for what patients have read on the Internet (17.3%). As for the structural causes of the aggressions (20%), these were distributed between The time to be attended (65.9%) and system malfunction (34.1%)

As for the typology of the aggressors, the 2024 data show that these are mainly programmed patients (46.5%) and not programmed (32%), followed by their companions (19.8%). Both in patients with appointment and those who did not have it, the percentage of aggressors is higher (55%) than that of aggressors (44%). The majority of aggressors (52.5%) were between 40 and 60 years old, while 34.4%were under 40 and 13.3%, over 60 years.

The president of the WTO, Dr. Tomás Cobo, has lamented that the record of aggressions recorded in 2024 (followed by 2022, when 843 were counted, and by 2023, with 769) is “a penalty”, while requested “Respect, forms, decorum and education”. In his opinion, “we need a cultural change to turn” to data that shows that “dialogue has deteriorated and respect has moved towards constant tension. And we see this in politicians nationally and internationally. We have to make a cultural effort so that respect and education return again to normal, that although the discussion is tenacious, the norms are respected,” he added.

Regional data

The national average rate of aggressions for every thousand colleges was located at 2.71. By autonomous communities, The territories that a rate of five or higher are Extremadura, the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Ceuta and Melilla. Instead, the communities with the lowest aggressive rate were the Basque Country, Navarra and Galicia. In absolute numbers, Madrid registered 75 of the 847 aggressions notified in total and their rate for a thousand doctors stood at 1.42, while Catalonia, with 261 communications, recorded a rate of five. Andalusia and the Valencian Community are in an average height of the table, with 138 (2.8 per 1,000) and 83 (2,63 per 1,000), respectively.





José María Rodríguez Vicente, who is also a member of the Observatory against WTO aggressions, has denounced that “violence is a structural problem of our society”, while warned that since the end of applause by pandemic and the cessation of emergency by COVID, “aggressions have been increasing, a phenomenon that affects all health professionals.” Therefore, he has appealed to Ministry of Health to “Coordinate a Master Plan” Nationally, while encouraging all health professionals who suffer aggressions to “denounce, denounce and denounce.”

The doctor recalled that the figures presented on Wednesday are “the tip of the iceberg” of a problem whose real dimension is unknown. “Why don’t all aggressions communicate?“, He has reflected, while noteding the possible reasons:” Perhaps because violence has been normalized on a day -to -day basis of our profession; for feelings of helplessness or impotence after aggression; for fear of reprisals; or because the complaints are not agile and are a loss of time; or for not feeling institutionally protected. “

In this sense, of the 847 communicated aggressions -one every ten hours -369 (43.5%) were denounced. Of them were dictated 50 sentenceshalf of which were for mild and four crime, for serious crime. Regarding the types of condemnation, 26 were fines, 23 consisted of deprivation of liberty and even an expulsion from the country was made.

To achieve the objective of zero aggressions to the medical profession, Rodríguez Vicente advocates for the “joint action” of the doctors and health, authorities and politicians. “It is important that we all go hand in hand, perhaps European regulations are needed that unifies and typifies, the problem of violence implies everyone,” he insisted.