Operations and specialist visits at risk on December 5th. I am 1.5 million healthcare services who could fail due to the 24-hour national strike of doctors, health managers and nurses called for tomorrow, against the 2024 budget and in particular the pension cut.

All services at risk, including laboratory tests, surgical interventions – around 30 thousand scheduled ones that could be postponed – specialist visits amounting to 180 thousand and radiographic tests expected around 50 thousand. In any case, emergency services will be guaranteed, highlight the unions that proclaimed the strike, Anaao Assomed and Cimo-Fesmed, and for the sector the Nursing Up union. Abstention from work will involve approximately half of union members.

However, all doctors, health, technical and administrative managers in service with a fixed-term or permanent contract in companies and bodies of the NHS, including the IRCCS, IZS, Arpa, or employees of structures of private and/or religious person who has an agreement and/or accreditation relationship with the NHS. Specialist doctors hired with the so-called Calabria Decree can also join. University medical staff who carry out healthcare activities in a university hospital can also go on strike.

For the sector, all non-medical healthcare personnel belonging to the contractual qualifications of the healthcare sector, operating in local health authorities, hospitals and Italian public health bodies can join.

The reasons for the protest

There are at least 5 reasons for the protest by nurses, midwives and health professions pursuant to law no. 43/2006: hiring of staff; tax relief on part of the salary; adequate resources for the renewal of the employment contract; decriminalization of the medical act; cancellation of pension cuts.

Demonstrations will take place throughout Italy during the strike. The union leaders will participate in the sit-in planned in Rome in Piazza SS Apostoli at 11.30 am. Here is the map in the rest of Italy. In Turin at 11 am demonstration in front of the Piedmont Region; in Genoa at 11.00 sit-in at the Villa Scassi Hospital (in front of the emergency room); in Bologna at 10.00 assembly in Room 1 and 2 on the ground floor of pavilion 3, Sant’Orsola hospital, and at 11.00 Sit-in with press point Via Albertoni (corner of Via Primodì); in Naples at 11.00 Assembly at the Holiday Inn Naples Centro Direzionale; in Palermo at 11.00 meeting at the Medical Association (via Rosario da Partanna, 22); in Bolzano at 2.30 pm Sit-in in Piazza Magnago; in Cagliari at 10.30 Sit-in Piazza del Carmine; in Trieste at 8.00 Asugi assembly; in Udine at 8.00 am Asufc meeting.