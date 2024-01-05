Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised Britons to reduce waiting lists in the national health service. That's why the biggest doctors' strike in the NHS is putting him under pressure – and that's just one of his problems.

GBritain begins its long election year – the next general election can take place at any time, but must take place in around twelve months at the latest – with a record: the longest strike in the national health service NHS, which is taking place in the busiest week for hospitals and polyclinics. The healthcare system explains that several factors usually come together at the beginning of January: flu epidemic, postponed doctor and hospital visits during the previous holidays and appointments that were rebooked for the new year anyway.

Only the professional group of assistant doctors is currently on strike, because the specialists and nursing staff have been satisfied with salary increases of more than ten percent in the past few months. But their six-day strike was enough to largely paralyze inpatient care in England (Scotland and Wales form their own tariff areas). The young doctors are demanding a salary increase of 35 percent, arguing that they have suffered real salary losses since 2008 because increases in their salaries have not kept pace with inflation. In addition, the financial situation of many graduates has worsened due to other factors, such as the fact that they now have to pay off large student loans as soon as they have their own income.