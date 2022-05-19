Mexico.- Through social networks, the Surgeon and consultant in Health communication, Xavier Tello, invited doctors to share their experiences when they performed their social service in places in Mexico.

After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the hiring of 500 Cuban doctors, doctor Xavier Tello summoned his colleagues in the area of ​​Health to share their experiences in remote places like villagesrancherías or areas outside the city.

“MEDICAL FELLOW, where did you do your Social Service? Let’s make a #Thread

1. Name of the town, ranchería, city or whatever

2. Population, if rural

3. Unit Type

EYE: If you did it in a hospital or research center, it is fair and valid

4. It is worth putting anecdotes

I start:”

In the publication of the doctor Xavier Tello he mentioned that he went to a town called Chichimequillas, in Querétaro with a population of approximately 2,500 inhabitants in a Health Center B, where there were only 6 beds for “internment”.

Doctor Xavier Tello invited his colleagues to share their experiences / Photo: Capture

Doctors joined the thread created by doctor Xavier Tello to tell their experiences where they emphasized that in the places where they did their social services, in most of the rural areas, They had little infrastructure.

“We frequently ran out of medication, O2, reagents in the laboratory. We did what we could for people,” said a doctor.

Even the activist, Dr. Héctor Rossete, said that he did his social service in a rural area of ​​Tlaxcala, where They only had two offices..

Doctors recounted their experiences / Photo: Capture

“My pharmacy fit in a shoebox. People fed me,” said another doctor.

“They put two kilos (yes kilos) of 500 bills in front of me to leave the shot that they brought as it was before. I attended the birth of 2 dogs and healed a pig’s ear wound”, said Dr. María A. Martínez and added that thanks to an organization she was able to take 50 children to the premiere of Toy Story, where the children were fascinated by escalators and automatic toilets, more than the movie.

In addition to the poor infrastructure of the hospitals, the doctors faced other problems during their social service, some had to be careful with animals such as scorpions or even with the organized crime.

And endless stories of medical users of social networks who recounted the terrible conditions of hospitals in rural areas.

However, there were also funny anecdotessuch as the occasion in which the doctor Orlando, when he was in the Health Caravan at the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo, had to attend to children with names like Ronaldinho, Seiya, Wisin, Yandel, Kimberly, Chelsea and “Elinge “.