At the beginning of the school year, children are exposed to seasonal diseases that cause health problems that may lead to their absence from school. Therefore, doctors have provided guidance and advice to students, their families, and the school community to prevent diseases that appear periodically at the beginning of the school year. They have suggested several ways to reduce infection and increase children’s immunity.

In detail, school clinic doctors and nurses identified a number of diseases that are common among school students, most of which are transmitted through touch and contact. These include skin diseases, the most important of which is chickenpox, respiratory diseases such as coughs, colds and flu, gastroenteritis, eye diseases that come from a child with a disease that spreads by infection among children who are with him in school, laryngitis due to infection with a type of virus or bacteria, otitis media, in addition to parasitic diseases that affect students, such as scabies and lice.

They confirmed that there are diseases that spread among students at the beginning of the school year, ranging from viral to parasitic diseases, stressing that training children on some means of prevention is one of the most important means of protection from contracting some of these diseases.

They stressed that prevention of these diseases begins at home, as children should be encouraged to adopt healthy habits, such as washing hands regularly, eating healthy, drinking water regularly, and getting enough sleep. They also stressed the need for students to adhere to the vaccination schedule recommended by health authorities, as it plays an important role in preventing infectious diseases. They pointed out that schools play a role in combating infection, by regularly cleaning and sterilizing common spaces, such as toys, furniture, and school bus seats, and by promoting health awareness among students and teachers.

School procedures

School clinic nurses Alia Naguib, Della Santos, Melody Aron, and Bonami Ajayi confirmed that schools generally implement preventive measures within them, including good ventilation, eliminating vectors of infection, such as mosquitoes and flies, inspecting the school cafeteria, monitoring the foods that students eat at school, and ensuring that they contain nutrients that strengthen the body’s immunity, in addition to health education and raising awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean environment and following healthy behaviors that prevent the spread of infection.

They explained that students receive training on the etiquette of coughing and sneezing using the elbow or tissue, and ensuring hand hygiene using sterilizing alcohol or soap and water, in addition to implementing special procedures to prevent the spread of infection, such as ensuring that students receive the vaccinations specified by health authorities, in addition to checking the general health of students in the morning assembly on a daily basis, and paying attention to some symptoms that occur among students (sneezing, runny nose, coughing, rash, itching, and red eyes).

For his part, Dr. Hani Al-Hindawi, a pediatrician at Burjeel Medical City, confirmed that it is known that diseases spread at the beginning of the school year, due to children mixing with each other, crowding, and exposure to viruses and bacteria that cause diseases. He pointed out the variety of diseases that affect the upper respiratory system, nose, ear, eye diseases, and skin diseases, and they also vary between bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections.

Common diseases

“Colds, influenza and upper respiratory infections are the most common diseases among school students. Symptoms include high temperature, sneezing, runny nose and coughing. The severity of the disease varies between children. Prevention of these diseases can be achieved through healthy nutrition, eating vegetables and fruits that contain vitamin C to increase the body’s immunity, avoiding crowding and congestion, avoiding unnecessary contact with surfaces, and following healthy methods and instructions in the event of a cough or sneeze if the student shows any symptoms of the disease. It is necessary to consult a doctor and assess the health condition, and rest at home until recovering from the disease,” Al-Hindawi said.

He added: “Chickenpox, which affects the skin, is one of the most common diseases, and is characterised by high temperatures and a distinctive rash. In this case, the infected child must be isolated at home, not scratched, not touched surfaces, in addition to using his own personal tools, and consulting a specialist doctor.”

Al-Hindawi stressed that the school is not an infected place in itself, but the chances of contracting diseases increase as a result of overcrowding, crowding, and mixing with sick children. To avoid these diseases, awareness must be raised to avoid overcrowding, crowded areas, and mixing with any sick child, and to consult a doctor immediately in the event of fatigue and exhaustion, with the necessity of avoiding coming to school in the event of a high temperature, cough, or skin rash, and to consult a doctor.

He stressed the importance of focusing on a healthy and sound diet that includes fruits and vegetables to provide the body with the necessary vitamins and minerals, getting enough sleep to give the body vitality and activity, following health instructions in the event of sneezing or coughing, raising awareness of the importance of washing hands constantly, and not sharing personal items such as towels and tissues with others.

He added: “The school administration plays an important role in educating students and spreading health advice among them, as prevention is better than a thousand cures.”

Nutrition and Immunity

Nutritionist at Burjeel Medical City, Dr. Sara Al Kathiri, stressed the importance of preparing physical health well to strengthen the immune system of school students, which would reduce the incidence of diseases and improve students’ health and physical and mental performance, as healthy food that includes integrated nutrients strengthens memory, improves intelligence levels and helps increase academic achievement.

She stressed the importance of breakfast for building a healthy body, especially in the early stages of life, which are characterized by increased physical and mental growth, as its importance lies in increasing concentration and comprehension, providing the body with the energy needed for physical activity, and helping to maintain an ideal healthy weight, with the need to focus on drinking water, as it is an ingredient in all cells and tissues, in addition to its importance in maintaining body temperature through sweating, in addition to the fact that drinking water helps improve the immune system, improve the performance of the digestive system, reduce constipation, rid the body of toxins, give the skin freshness, enhance energy levels, and increase the rate of blood and muscle cell production.

Al-Mutari stressed the need to stay away from soft drinks and energy drinks, and not to consume them at school or home, because they cause acid erosion of teeth, migraines that weaken the student’s concentration, and in the long run cause ulcers and inflammation in the stomach wall, esophagus and duodenum, osteoporosis, obesity, diabetes (type 2), high cholesterol, stress, anxiety, increased heart rate, and high blood pressure.

Eye diseases

Ophthalmologist Dr. Tariq Mashraqi warned of the spread of eye diseases among school children, which come from an infected child who spreads the infection among the children in the class with him, pointing out that the most important eye diseases that occur in schools are epidemic conjunctivitis, which may be viral or bacterial, and is characterized by redness of the eye, swelling of the eyelids, itchy eyes, and discomfort from light and sunlight, in addition to eye secretions. The infection results from exposure to another sick person or touching eye secretions with the hand, and at that time it is necessary to see an ophthalmologist for examination, diagnosis and treatment.

School examination

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center encourages parents, families, schools and the community in general to commit to conducting school student examinations through the school examination program, in order for our students to enjoy good health, and thus create healthy communities, noting that the school examination program is a medical examination conducted for early detection of diseases and health problems among school students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and starts from the first grade to the twelfth grade.

The center stressed that early detection contributes to reducing the complications of diseases prevalent among school students according to age group, or avoiding or delaying the occurrence of serious health problems, which allows for taking preventive measures in a timely manner, noting that the program consists of two types, the first is the annual examination, which is conducted for all grades from first to 12 every year, and is concerned with weight and height (body mass index), vital signs, and vision examination. He pointed out that the second type of program examinations is the comprehensive examination, which is conducted for grades one, five, and nine, and includes a medical history test, physical examination, vision examination (color blindness), hearing examination, scoliosis (curvature of the spine), blood test, and dental health examination.

Parasitic diseases

Dermatologist Rasha Hassib pointed out that some children are exposed to parasitic diseases, including scabies and lice, but they are not worrisome and can be treated quickly, stressing the importance of isolating the infected child for one to three weeks until he recovers.

She added: “Some children are also exposed to fungal diseases such as tinea, which affects the skin and hair, and is characterised by a distinctive rash and itching. In this case, a specialist doctor must be consulted, and the sick child must be isolated and not mixed with others, to avoid the spread of the disease among his peers.”