The medical team that treats Donald Trump at the Walter Reed military hospital has reported this Sunday that the president of the United States continues to improve from the coronavirus that has been detected and that he could even be discharged this Monday if the current evolution continues. Despite this positive part, they also pointed out that the Republican was supplied on Saturday dexamethasone, a corticosteroid recommended for severe covid-19 patients, due to a drop in oxygen.

His GP, Sean Conley, tried to clarify the confusing information offered the previous day, in which he hid relevant data and sowed mistrust, but continued to leave questions unanswered. Conley acknowledged that, indeed, the president had presented serious symptoms on Friday, that he needed supplemental oxygen for an hour and had a high fever. The doctor had avoided giving these data on Saturday when asked.

This Sunday, again, he did not clarify if he had needed oxygen the day before, although he implied that he did, and did not answer about the results of the lung scan, beyond that there was nothing “worrisome”. In a country with transparency standards like those of the United States, the communication from the doctor of the country’s commander-in-chief has left much to be desired in this crisis. “I just wanted to reflect the encouraging attitude of the team, the president and the course of his illness. He didn’t want to jeopardize the course of his illness and by doing that, it seemed as if he wanted to hide something, which is not necessarily true, ”explained Conley, regarding the mess the day before. Allysa Farah, director of communication for the White House, said that the doctor was referring to the need to protect the patient’s mind.

On Saturday, just after his press conference, in which he offered a very optimistic portrait of the situation, the chief of staff, Mark Meadows, informed the media that the president had presented “worrying” vital signs on Friday and that the next 48 hours “were critical,” a thick word that the doctor had avoided. As Conley said Sunday, Meadows’s statements had been misinterpreted.

The oxygen level in Trump’s blood reached 94% on Friday, when the normal level is 95%, but this Sunday it is 98%, according to doctors. The forecast for the rest of the day is for the president to spend as much time as possible out of bed, eat and drink and, if the evolution continues positive, to be able to send him back to the White House. Even so, the evolution of this new virus has proven unpredictable in patients and the danger continues at least until the seventh and eighth days after the first symptoms.

In addition to dexamethasone, Trump has also been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail from the pharmaceutical company Regeneron and with Remdesivir, an antiviral of limited effectiveness in the first days of the infection.

The contagion of the president has caused an earthquake in the final stretch of the United States electoral campaign, which has its appointment with the polls on November 3. It has derailed the Republican’s intense agenda of rallies and events and has become a symbol of how the most powerful country in the world has succumbed to this pandemic. 209,000 people have lost their lives as a result of the virus (20% of the deceased worldwide) and 7.3 million citizens have been infected, including one of the most protected in the world, its president.

However, despite the security that surrounds the president of the United States, Trump has been criticized precisely for not having taken sufficient precautions, for others and for himself, by removing iron from the virus, denying the use of the mask for months and keep your schedule of events and trips, practically, as if there were no pandemic. The White House National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien, was asked about all the risks assumed by the president only in the last week, in which he participated in multiple acts without a mask. “It is very difficult [tener seguridad al 100%], no matter what precautions you take; we did the best we could, “he said on the political Sunday show Face the nation.

On Saturday afternoon, in the video he posted from the hospital, Trump himself included a kind of justification about his schedule. Sitting at a work table, dressed in a shirt and blazer, the Republican called for calm about his state of health and also said: “I had no choice. They gave me the option of staying in the White House: lock yourself there, don’t go out, don’t even go to the Oval Office. Stay upstairs and enjoy. Don’t see people, don’t talk to people. But I can’t do that, I must be in front. This is America, this is the most powerful country in the world. I can’t lock myself in a room, stay safe and say, ‘Whatever has to happen. We must face problems, a leader must face problems. No great leader would not have done it. “

