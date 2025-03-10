03/10/2025



Doctors have eliminated the “reserved prognosis”, which means that they no longer consider that it is in danger of death because of the infection that has brought him to the Gemelli hospital. As the clinical picture remains complex, they explain that new difficulties can arise. Just in case, they say that “therapy must continue a few days in hospital environment.”

«The clinical state of the Holy Father remains stable. The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood and clinical objectivity and good response to pharmacological therapy. For these reasons, doctors have decided today to raise the forecast, ”recites the statement.

“Taking into account the complexity of the clinical picture and the important infectious picture presented to admission, it will be necessary to continue, for several more days, pharmacological medical therapy in the hospital environment,” he adds.

Good results

In the previous medical bulletin, doctors had indicated a “slight gradual improvement” of the clinical conditions of the Pope. They said that “it was staying stable” and that it was “responding well to therapy” in addition, it had no fever, the results of the analyzes were good, and was breathing well.

Although the clinical picture remains complex, the tone of the information is more optimistic than last week. The key is that it has been a week without respiratory crisis and that oxygen is absorbing and emitting carbon dioxide to eliminate it.

25 days admitted

Pope Francis has completed this Monday 25 days at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital. Its new daily life is to perform motor and respiratory physiotherapy and receive oxygen support with nostrils of high flow during the day and with a mask during the night. For now he has no external visits, and dedicates brief spaces of time to slight work tasks.

Vatican sources confirmed this morning that Pope Francis today has been active, and that although he has risen a little later than usual, the two spiritual meditations of 45 minutes each have followed through the Internet, of the spiritual exercises of the Vatican curia. They are the Italian priest Roberto Pasolini, appointed last November preacher of the Pontifical House.

Also closely follows. According to the press office, the Holy See, “is informed of the floods in Bahía Blanca (Argentina) and is spiritually close to the suffering of the affected people.” It refers to the floods that have caused at least 16 deaths, thousands of evacuated people and serious damage in this border city between La Pampa and Patagonia.