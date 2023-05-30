Iran.- A man had to be taken to emergency surgery after he got a can of deodorant stuck in his rectum.

The 30-year-old Iranian man was admitted to the medical center for “acute abdominal pain” as a result of his heinous pursuit of pleasure.

According to the scientific site Visual Journal of Emergency Surgery, the man inserted a foreign object into his rectum.

Study co-authors Dr. Seyedhossein Seyedhossieni-davarini, Dr. Mahdi Zangi, and Dr. Mohammad Eftekhari, noted that the patient There were no symptoms of an object being inserted.as she had no nausea, rectal bleeding, or abnormal bowel movements.

Besides, his vital signs were normal and he had no history of drugsbut there was a medical record of a “uncomplicated anterior insertion of a foreign body into the rectum“.

The pain was so bad, that instead of doing a standard rectal investigation, the doctors had to do an x-ray to find out what was in his digestive tract.

The doctors found the deodorant and subjected the man to emergency surgery, which lasted two hours.

The deodorant was removed with a two-hour surgery / Photo: Visual Journal of Emergency Surgery

The surgeons made an incision in her stomach and removed the antiperspirant.. The patient spent a day under observation and met with a psychiatrist before being discharged from the hospital.