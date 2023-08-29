The bite of a viper could lead to the amputation of the hand of a 67-year-old resident of the Moscow region. The doctors of the Khimki hospital managed to save the patient’s limb, reports press office regional ministry of health.

According to available information, the snake bit the man while picking mushrooms in the forest. The victim was taken to a medical facility in serious condition with overflowing blood vessels, swelling and severe pain. This condition could lead to gangrene, experts said.

The man was urgently injected with an antidote and the bite site was treated. After that, the patient was prescribed drug therapy that affects the vessels, received treatment that promotes slower blood clotting, and was prescribed a course of antibiotics.

Now the pensioner feels well, he was discharged from the hospital.

Previously, a one-year-old child was hospitalized after being bitten by a snake in the suburbs.