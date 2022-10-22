She had a strange taste in her mouth, a tingling arm, her leg fell out. And she was vexed by constant migraines. But Joanne van den Broek (40) just suffered from stress, according to the doctors. Eight months later she turns out to have a hefty brain tumor. The mother of three children now wants to warn others: ‘Don’t let yourself be sent away.’
Amy van den Berg
