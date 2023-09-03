Sklifosovsky Research Institute: Alexei Yanin is in intensive care in serious condition

Actor Alexei Yanin is in intensive care, his condition is regarded as serious. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Moscow Research Institute of Emergency Medicine named after N.V. Sklifosovsky.

“He is in the intensive care unit of neurology, his condition is serious,” the source said.

Earlier, the wife of actor Alexei Yanin, Daria, told the police about telephone scammers, from whom she received false information about the death of her husband. The victim was able to find out the truth only after a few hours.

On the morning of September 2, unknown people called the woman, who introduced themselves as employees of the Sklifosovsky Research Institute, and said that her husband had died.

For the past eight years, the artist has struggled with the consequences of a severe stroke.