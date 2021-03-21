Physician Irina Yartseva and general practitioner, therapist Larisa Alekseeva revealed in an interview with RT the causes of constant headaches.

Yartseva noted that headache is one of the most common symptoms in any disease. In any case, first of all, a headache is provoked by stress, overexertion, and lack of sleep. Therefore, you must always monitor these factors, your sleep pattern, compliance with the work and rest regimen and, in general, the level of stress. “That is, to take a break in time, be distracted, go in for sports,” the expert emphasized.

She added that headaches can be associated with high blood pressure, as well as the development of glaucoma, for example, in the elderly. Also, headaches often occur in those who work at the computer for a long time, since the cervical spine suffers, which causes muscle tension.

According to the specialist, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs help with headaches. However, the number of tablets per day begins to exceed the permissible rate, or it lasts more than five days, you must consult a specialist.

Alekseeva said that a common cause of headaches is changes in the weather and sudden changes in temperature. Also, the reason may be hypothermia. In addition, changes in the rhythm of people’s lives, frequent consumption of fast food, energy drinks and alcohol, as well as smoking lead to headaches.

Earlier, Inessa Kolchu, a neurologist at City Clinical Hospital No. 17, said that frequent use of painkillers can lead to the development of drug-induced headaches. Such symptoms, according to the doctor, arise from stuffiness, hypothermia or overheating, long work, hangover and other household reasons.