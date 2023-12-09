Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 18:50

Candidates for the public competition for Medical Residency in Pediatrics at the Irmandade de Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo (ISCMSP) complain of fraud in the test this Saturday, 9th, on the campus of the Anhembi Morumbi University, in Mooca, east of São Paulo. According to the candidates, the envelopes were already open when they arrived at at least one of the test rooms and were not complete.

Santa Casa de Misericórdia informs that it is carrying out the “necessary investigations and that measures are being taken, in conjunction with the Instituto Mais de Gestão e Desenvolvimento Social, which is the company contracted to administer the test, so that no losses are caused to the candidates” .

A group of candidates went to the 8th DP, in Belenzinho, and registered a police report. On social media, several groups are mobilizing to call the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Regional Council of Medicine (Cremesp) and request the cancellation of the competition under allegations of fraud.

The competition offered 24 vacancies and, to take up the position, you must be a doctor. The test is the same for all participants who will enter direct access medical residences.

“In our room, number 72, with around 60 candidates, the bag arrived open. The inspector counted in front of us and there were 20 pieces missing. There was indeed a fraud. How do 20 pieces of evidence disappear out of nowhere?” asks doctor Paulo Sergio Gomes, 26 years old, to Estadão. Paulo, who works as a doctor in Recife, came to São Paulo exclusively for the test.

The candidates in the room refused to take the test and requested explanations from the institution given the suspicion of fraud in the competition, in accordance with article 311-A of the Penal Code.

Students from other classes report on social media that the fraud report spread quickly, causing an atmosphere of apprehension. There are reports of candidates starting to cry; inspectors entered and left the room looking for information. Even with the mismatch of information, candidates from other rooms took part in the competition.

In the formal procedure for carrying out the medical residency test and other public competitions, the test package must be sealed and opened in front of the candidates in the test administration room.

According to the contest participants, the contest organizers proposed that candidates take tests that were in another closed bag, but the option was discarded. Another possibility is to take the exam in January or February of next year.

Below, the full note sent by Santa Casa de Misericórdia:

“The Medical Residency Commission (Coreme) of Santa Casa de São Paulo informs that all necessary investigations are being carried out in relation to the application of the Medical Residency Competition. We emphasize that all necessary measures are being taken together with Instituto Mais de Gestão e Desenvolvimento Social, which is the company contracted to administer the test, so that no losses are caused to candidates.”