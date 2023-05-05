An 11-centimeter worm was removed from the cheek of a resident of Nizhny Novgorod and filmed

In Nizhny Novgorod, doctors removed an 11-centimeter worm from a man’s cheek, with which he lived for several months. The parasite was filmed, the recording is published Telegram-Ni Mash channel.

The footage shows parts of a huge helminth lying at the bottom of a metal bowl. The worm extracted by surgeons shows no signs of life.

A 40-year-old Nizhny Novgorod resident decided to turn to doctors after a pimple formed on his cheek. The Russian explained that six months ago he was bitten by a mosquito – at first a small papule appeared on his face, which eventually began to grow, causing pain.

The man had an ultrasound, which showed that a helminth was developing in his cheek. Nizhny Novgorod was operated on and released home on the third day after the operation.

This is not the first case of infection with parasites after a mosquito bite – it was previously reported that a huge live worm was cut out of the chest of a Volgograd resident. During outdoor recreation, a man was bitten by a mosquito, which brought the parasite into his body. Prior to this, doctors operated on a resident of Lyubertsy near Moscow, in whose cheek a 12-centimeter worm grew. Presumably, the mosquito that bit the woman was infected with helminthiasis.