Doctors and specialists have confirmed that refraining from “Covid-19” vaccinations for no reason is considered an unjustified behavior, given the size of the impact that the virus continues to spread in society.

They said that the new Corona virus (Covid-19) vaccines approved by the health authorities in the country are safe and highly effective, warning of the danger of some reluctance to receive the vaccine.

The spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that those hesitant to take the decision to vaccinate against “Covid-19” are putting themselves and those around them at risk, pointing out that the majority of medical studies indicate that those who have not received the vaccine are more likely to have complications from infection.

She stressed that the availability of the majority of internationally approved vaccines in the country cuts the way to hesitants because of their preference for one vaccine over another, noting that the tax delay in obtaining the vaccine doubles daily, whether at the level of efforts exerted or at the individual level, which may result in the loss of a relative. Adults or people with chronic diseases, and then regret will not help.

The consultant of internal diseases, Dr. Omar Al-Hammadi, stated that obtaining the vaccine is the best and safest option, indicating that the path to access to community immunity, which means the immunity of people in one community against a disease, comes through acquiring the infection caused by the infection, which is a difficult choice often. Because of the inability to predict the seriousness of the virus on the body, and the effect of its spread on the elderly or sick, and some patients may be unable to gain immunity after infection, as happened with the disease “Covid-19” in mild and moderate cases. He explained that the second way to reach community immunity is through obtaining an anti-virus vaccine for at least 60% of society, and this method is considered the best and safest method.

A specialist in family medicine at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Adel Sajwani, said that the percentage of access to community immunity varies according to disease and disease history, but immunity is often measured by reaching the number of immunized people between 60 and 90% in a single community.

He explained that “community immunity contributes to gradually slowing down the rate of virus transmission in society, and reducing infection rates and symptoms in order to eliminate it.”

He said that Israel announced the cancellation of the decision to wear masks in public places once approximately 60% of the community was vaccinated, so many factors could contribute to raising or reducing the percentage of access to community immunity, such as prevalence rates, the status of the medical system and its capacity, in addition to issues Linked to the economic situation, air traffic, and other factors such as mutation variables.

• Community immunity gradually slows down the rate of virus transmission in the community.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

