It may seem like a minor issue, but at the end of the day it is one of the most recurrent images that we are observing in recent weeks, that of people who go to the right place to get the vaccine. And it is not the same to go with one outfit than with another.

One of the main reasons is that it is a sanitary place or converted for the occasion, in which you share space with many other people and it is recommended that your body is exposed as little as possible.

As well It is an important factor to make it easier for the doctors or health personnel responsible for vaccinating you to give yourself the injection. In short, there are health and technical aspects to take into account when choosing one or another clothing.

The conditions that intervene in the vaccination process

For example, when you are part of a mass vaccination, for which many countries have made large centers and spaces such as stadiums, cathedrals or sports centers available to restrooms, You must be aware that you are going to have to endure long lines, and above all, speed is required.

It is the idea of ​​this way to vaccinate, streamline the process and not waste a lot of time with each injection. Therefore, the less clothing on top, the better, be it a coat, sweater or sweatshirtBecause this makes it easier for health personnel to do their job and you waste less time if you have to remove layers.

Another aspect to consider is the part of the body to be released. Now in winter it is normal to wear a garment of more clothing or long sleeves. And for vaccination, the deltoid muscle, between the shoulder and the upper arm, is needed completely uncovered.

Finally, it is not advisable to take off a lot of clothes. Apart from the fact that it is not necessary, as there is a lot of traffic of people it is not well seen from a medical and sanitary point of view to undress completely, for example, from the top.

The recommendation of doctors

As collected The Verge, in health centers lThe recommendation that is made to people called to be vaccinated is that they wear a short-sleeved shirt that can be pulled up to the shoulder, or even without sleeves. Another alternative is the polo shirt, which is also short-sleeved.

You can wear something on you of course, but if possible it is easy to remove and over one of these two garments. Otherwise, It is not advisable to wear a shirt, which prevents you from rolling up the sleeves to the shoulder and forces you to expose your chest.

The images of some politicians who are intended to avoid

Despite these recommendations, even politicians, who are the ones who have to set an example, have offered undesirable images when getting vaccinated. Is the case of the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, with his chest exposed and having to use his shirt to cover himself.

Another politician, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he was in a similar situation for going to get vaccinated in a shirt (as can be seen in the image above). Y a UK Member of Parliament, Johnny Mercer, outright took off his clothes of the upper body.