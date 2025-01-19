For more than a week, the daughter of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodriguez She is admitted to the Intensive Medicine Unit of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria for reasons that the family has not yet specified. Out of respect for the baby and her parents, the journalists who knew the news that has shaken the tranquility in the privacy of the Pantojas kept the news and it was the ‘Fiesta’ program that revealed last Sunday, January 12, the situation that Anabel was going through, who never left his daughter’s side.

Alma’s admission brought together friends and family, among whom was Isabel Pantojawho is still staying in a hotel on the island near the hospital to be by her niece’s side at all times, and her children Isa Pantoja and Kiko Riverawho did not coincide in time or space with their mother. In all these days, television programs and their presenters focused on the concern that the family is experiencing pending the little girl and sent messages of support to which Isa Pantoja responded gratefully this Friday. “It has been a horror,” he acknowledged in the program in which he collaborates that these moments are not being easy but that the positive energy they are receiving is helping them see things differently.

Now, a new update on the status of Anabel’s daughter brings good news. This Friday, the ‘influencer’ entourage told the magazine ‘Hello!’ that the doctors had reported that little Alma “is improving” and “everything seems to be better.” This Saturday, another trailer update reaffirms hopes that everything will turn out well for the family. As the same magazine has published for the first time, the environment has once again conveyed that “everything is going better and faster than expected”, positive words that have made Anabel and David now feel “a little calmer.”

This Monday, the journalist Antonio Rossi expressed in ‘Let’s see’ that Anabel and David would receive the latest news from the doctors of their daughter’s condition. As he shared, Alma continued to be stable, there had been no worsening and in the first 48 hours of his admission it was reassuring news. This Saturday the update made by the environment is significant as it is a favorable evolution for everything to go well. While waiting for new medical diagnoses, the little girl’s parents have not stopped receiving support at all times and it has been her close relatives, respecting the discretion with which the family wants to deal with the matter, who have been transmitting peace of mind to the spectators.









For the moment, the media have assured that no one from the family is going to make any statement or plan to issue a statement regarding Alma’s admission. MerchiAnabel’s mother, expressed that the situation was being “very hard” for everyone, and at a time when the doctors do not stop conveying the need to wait for Alma to continue improving favorably, breaking their silence does not enter into the couple’s plans and more when it comes to the privacy of the matter they communicate, it will be a long process until the situation changes.