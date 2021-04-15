Doctors have confirmed that the societal commitment to precautionary measures during the month of Ramadan constitutes an opportunity to flatten the curve of the spread of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and reduce the levels of its spread, stressing that the precautionary measures for Ramadan help significantly in reducing the rate of disease spread in the country, especially that the percentage of Recovery in the country reached 97%.

The spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, stressed that adhering to the precautionary measures is a legitimate and national duty.

In detail, the official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed yesterday that the number of proactive examinations to detect those infected with the “Covid-19” virus reached 40 million and 925 thousand and 40 pre-emptive examinations, while the total number of doses reached nine million, 387 thousand and 344 doses, and the average The distribution of the vaccine 94.91 doses per 100 people, while the number of recoveries reached 475 thousand and 12 cases out of the total number of 491 thousand and 423 injuries, compared to 1545 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, while the number of active cases still receiving treatment reached 14 thousand and 866 cases.

Doctors confirmed that the UAE has succeeded in applying its professional methodology in dealing with the Corona pandemic, as the proportion of people recovering reached about 97% of the total number of injuries, which necessitates that every individual in society should bear his responsibility to adhere to the precautionary measures set by the health authorities, foremost of which is wearing a mask. At all times, avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth before washing hands, and make sure to cover the mouth and nose during coughing or sneezing with paper tissues and dispose of them immediately, and persist in sterilizing the hands with an alcohol disinfectant, or washing them well with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, in addition to cleaning And sterilize tools and surfaces that are frequently touched, as well as adhere to a physical distance of at least two meters.

And they called for communicating with family and loved ones to congratulate the holy month via phone or video communication applications, and to stay away from meeting face to face, or exchange invitations for breakfast and collective dawn, to avoid transmitting infection.

Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the state’s health sector, said: “We call on community members to cooperate and adhere to measures to confront (Covid-19) during the blessed month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, as public health is a priority and a social responsibility, community solidarity is an indispensable necessity, and observance of instructions is a legitimate duty. And my patriot guarantees safety and leads to recovery ».

Al Hosani added in a press statement that “the country is confidently moving towards the phase of recovery from the (Covid-19) pandemic, as it has established a proactive approach in dealing with crises, and it was one of the first countries in the world to provide (Covid-19) vaccines for all residents free of charge, and applied an advanced system. One of the preventive measures to face the repercussions of the pandemic, and the adoption of an effective strategy for recovery planning for all sectors.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) published an awareness video for the consultant internal diseases at Al Rahba Hospital, Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, in which he confirmed that physical spacing is required during this period, as it is possible to continue communicating with friends and family through technology and social media, indicating the necessity “Reducing family gatherings as much as possible, and in the event that a family gathering occurs, let it be within the permissible limits, and it is better to be among those who have been vaccinated so that the chances of infection and spread of the virus decrease, especially between the elderly and those with chronic diseases.”

Al-Hammadi called on community members to take the vaccine during the month of Ramadan, as the competent authorities indicated that there is no legal impediment to receiving the vaccine during fasting, in addition to receiving it and continuing adherence to the precautionary measures are a kind of worship that contributes to preserving the life of the individual and others.

Doctors and specialists warned: Mai El-Sayed, Bassem Mahmoud, and Robina Sarraj, of the danger of gathering in crowded places, as it is one of the main sources of infection, and stressed the need to follow the precautionary measures issued by the health authorities in the country, and not to be complacent about it, to protect everyone.

They stressed the importance of adhering to sound health practices, and taking advantage of fasting to strengthen the body’s immunity by adhering to healthy food and exercise, noting that fasting also benefits the consumption of fat reserves, and cleans the body from harmful toxins that can be found in fat accumulations, as the body begins to eliminate Of toxins naturally as a result of the change in the functioning of the digestive system throughout the month.

Proper nutrition

Doctors have identified three ways to nourish the body and maintain fitness during fasting, including making sure to drink plenty of fluids before the start of the fasting hours, as adults need between two and three liters of water per day, and reducing the intake of caffeine, which is found in tea, coffee and soft drinks. During breakfast hours, in addition to maintaining the consumption of vegetables and fruits during breakfast, stressing the importance of maintaining the proportion of water in the body, as it is an important and vital component of its functions.





