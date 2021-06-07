Doctors confirmed that pregnancy does not increase the risks of infection with the emerging corona virus, unless the infection is accompanied by chronic diseases or immune problems, and they said that the detention of pregnant women infected with the virus in the hospital is mainly subject to the level of oxygen in the blood, temperature, and high or low blood pressure, while The Dubai Health Authority has identified seven basic examinations for pregnant women with “Covid-19”, according to which the doctor decides to book them in the hospital or continue treatment at home.

In detail, the spokesman for the Emirates Public Health Association, Dr. Saif Darwish, said that pregnancy does not increase the risks of infection with the emerging corona virus, but it is necessary for pregnant women to pay attention to balanced nutrition, take vitamins, and follow immune-enhancing drug programs, to prevent the risks of infection with the virus. .

He added to “Emirates Today” that pregnant women are required to take care to apply full precautionary measures, especially physical distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands constantly, to protect themselves and the fetus from the risk of infection.

The head of the Department of Obstetrics, High-Risk Pregnancy and Fetal Medicine at Emirates Hospital, Dr. Maisarah Alawneh, said that the risk factors do not increase in pregnant women when they are infected with the Corona virus, compared to others, and that pregnant women are not more likely to be infected with the virus than others, noting that Most of the reasons that prompt the doctor to book the infected pregnant woman in the hospital depend on the oxygen level in the blood (if it is less than 94%), the frequent and exaggerated high temperature, severe coughing, chest pain, and blood pressure disorder.

He stressed that pregnancy does not increase the complications of “Corona”, unless the pregnant woman suffers from chronic diseases that may negatively affect her health in general, noting that studies have shown that the death rate for pregnant women due to “Covid-19” is the same as for non-pregnant women, stressing that The need for pregnant women to take essential vitamins during pregnancy, to enhance their immunity, and to conduct regular medical examinations on an ongoing basis.

For his part, Dr. Qassem Ahmed, a consultant in obstetrics, gynecology, endoscopic surgery and oncology at Prime Hospital in Dubai, confirmed that pregnancy in general does not increase the incidence of “Covid-19”, and the pregnant woman may develop complications if she has chronic diseases, indicating that in the event of The occurrence of “Covid-19” infection during pregnancy, it is important for the pregnant woman to see a doctor to evaluate the condition, and to find out if she needs to be admitted to the hospital or stay at home.

He continued, “If the pregnant woman has symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, or early labor pains, or if she has difficulty taking care of herself at home, she may need to be admitted to the hospital.”

He added: “As for the prevention of disease in pregnant women, it is by following the same general guidelines, by avoiding mixing, wearing a mask, applying social distancing, washing hands regularly, and taking vitamins in general, to enhance the body’s immunity.”

For its part, the Dubai Health Authority issued a guideline for the assessment and management of “Covid-19” disease for infected pregnant women, and identified seven examinations to be conducted when a pregnant “Covid-19” patient arrives at emergency departments in hospitals, in addition to defining seven other criteria for the admission of infected pregnant women. COVID-19 to hospitals.

The authority explained that the seven tests include: a complete blood count, kidney function tests, a random sugar test, liver function tests, and a CRP test, which is a test of C-reactive protein, which is produced in the liver and can be measured through a blood test. In the body, levels of this protein rise, a D-Dimer scan, a test to determine whether or not blood clots are present, and a chest X-ray.

The authority stated that the seven criteria for accepting pregnant women patients with “Covid-19” in the hospital are shortness of breath, bad cough, pain, heaviness or tightness in the chest (not related to coughing), and the presence of hemoptysis, which is a cough accompanied by the discharge of mucus. Bloody, fever greater than 38°C (despite antipyretics) for three days or more, respiratory rate greater than 20 per minute, heart rate greater than 110 beats per minute, and oxygen saturation less than 95%.

And the Dubai Health Authority indicated that if the pregnant patient meets the criteria for infection with the virus, then eight additional tests must be requested, namely: Procalcitonin, which is a test to identify severe infection caused by bacteria, and its level in the blood is generally proportional to the degree of infection, and the cumulative sugar test, if The pregnant woman had diabetes, and the LDH test, which is a test for the presence of an enzyme known as lactate dehydrogenase, this enzyme is found in most cells of the body, and is not found in the blood in large quantities, and this enzyme is found in large quantities in the blood when it is released by the cells of the body as an indication of a defect In them, such as the occurrence of abnormal developments within the cells, or the occurrence of destruction of the content of these cells.

As well as the ferritin test, which is a test to measure the level of iron in the patient’s body, a blood clotting assessment test, a CK test to ensure the extent of muscle integrity, a Pro BNP test to check for heart failure, and an electrocardiogram if necessary, emphasizing that the management of any case “Covid-19” for pregnant women depends on the severity of the disease.

The authority stated that any pregnant woman who is sick with “Covid-19” and did not meet the previous admission criteria, must be subject to basic management of “Covid-19” cases, such as giving intravenous fluids if necessary, and treating symptoms (antipyretics, antiemetics), and it is preferable to use Metered-dose inhalers (if indicated) and assessment of venous thromboembolism risk.

She indicated that in the case of a pregnant “Covid-19” patient who does not meet the criteria for hospital admission, but has worrying symptoms, she can be discharged from the hospital only in the absence of concerns related to childbirth, and provide an information leaflet to her, giving her clear instructions to return to the hospital for re-treatment. Evaluation over a period ranging from 48 to 72 hours.

• The death rate for pregnant women due to “Covid-19” is the same as for those who are not pregnant.

3 procedures after recovery

The Dubai Health Authority has clarified that an infected pregnant patient who does not show symptoms or mild symptoms can be discharged, if there are no concerns related to childbirth, with the provision of an information leaflet, and clear instructions to return to follow-up at a later time. Dubai Health stressed three measures after pregnant women recovered from “Covid-19”, which are: monitoring the patient for signs of restriction or delay in fetal growth, during the remainder of the pregnancy, undergoing a growth examination in the second trimester of pregnancy, and undergoing a growth examination. Serial in the third trimester of pregnancy, and a patient who gave birth after recovering from “Covid-19” must submit to specific advice on safe infant feeding, because the benefits outweigh the risks, and adherence to infection prevention and control measures, such as washing hands and breasts before feeding, and using the mask. .

Prenatal care for a COVID-19 patient

The Dubai Health Authority has made special considerations in the prenatal care of a “Covid-19” patient, if the patient is in the first trimester of pregnancy, she must be treated like non-pregnant adults, and if she is in the stage of childbirth, she must contact the maternity unit for advice, and stay in Home if you are not in labor, isolate, complete maternal and fetal assessment, and treat sepsis, if any, according to hospital instructions, and if the patient with “Covid-19” is in the delivery room, a multidisciplinary medical team must be provided, and senior doctors are present in case The possibility of an emergency scenario during childbirth, monitoring the heart rate, and the percentage of oxygen saturation around the clock.



