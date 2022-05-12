Every day that López Obrador’s six-year term is shortened, it becomes clearer — for those who want to see it — that the Mexican president is no longer working to solve the great national problems. Indeed, Obrador cares nothing about the safety of citizens, nor is he interested in ending violence and crime, much less fulfilling his promises to bring the poorest out of their prostration and bring health and education to levels of excellence. It is also evident that López cares little or nothing about democracy, transparency, accountability, the guarantee that the Constitution will be respected and even despises freedoms such as freedom of expression, the life of journalists and, above all, not he cares about honesty. And then what does the Mexican president care about? The truth is that every day of AMLO’s dying government is an opportunity for the Mexican president to prepare what some call a “coup d’état” and others describe as a “re-election.” presidential”; whims that, in both cases, since May 2018 we have defined here as “the potential dictatorship” of López. AMLO–, will be fundamental. That is why the presidential interest that such doctors be in charge of indoctrination in the most marginalized areas of the country -Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Puebla and Hidalgo, among others–, where they will sow the defense of “transformation” of Obrador, in the event that Morena, his candidate or López himself are defeated in 2024. The so-called Cuban doctors will actually promote hate and propaganda campaigns in favor of the Obrador dictatorship and will have as their His main assignment was to organize a popular revolt that would have as its objective the return of the “perfect dictatorship” in the hands of the Tabasco.

But we are going step by step in López’s re-election efforts.

1.- As has already been said, the supposed Cuban doctors will actually be a key player in the revolt that is already being prepared from the Palace in the face of an eventual electoral defeat in July 2024.

Yes, in reality “the doctors” will be “grafted” into the poorest communities where they will carry out an indoctrination task with a scheme copied from the EZLN in Chiapas.

Thus, from the poorest communities throughout the country -Guerrero, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Puebla and others–, the shock groups will be mobilized to defend the vote in 2024, with the argument of an alleged fraud, if is how it could turn out, the Morena party is defeated.

2.- That powerful social force that will be awakened in the most impoverished areas of the country will have the support of another powerful ally of the AMLO government; organized crime, which, in turn, will play another no less important role in the factual pressure on impoverished communities to, thereby, get the carry of the patronage vote.

3.- By then, the INE and the Electoral Tribunal will be completely subjugated, since in the first case neither Lorenzo Córdoba nor Ciro Murayama will be present, which will give López total control of a subjugated Institute, in addition to the fact that, As in the election last April, the electoral referee will not have sufficient financial resources.

In this way, if the citizens vote to remove López from power, the argument that will come out of the Palace is that a scandalous fraud was committed, which will be followed by the revolt that “the doctors” will have orchestrated.

4.- In turn, the Judiciary, completely tamed, will endorse the presidential disqualification of the elections, while the Electoral Court will be just a puppet.

5.- But perhaps the most relevant role will be the one carried out by both the Army, the Navy and the National Guard, which will remain in the streets -in support of the president–, to avoid citizen protests, while the the persecution and arrests of opponents, critics and dissidents.

6.- By then the dead Mexican journalists will be hundreds and those who have not fled the country will be subjected by the exemplary fear imposed from today –the exemplary extermination has already done its homework; bend many critics–, while the big media —press, radio, television and digital platforms–, will already be part of the Palacio’s inventory.

And if today the big media are hostages of the satrap of the Palace, by 2024 there will not be the most elementary criticism of the dictator

7.- Something similar will have happened with the state governments and with the municipalities of the country, since an overwhelming majority will be in the hands of Morena and, therefore, there is anyone who dares to dissent, because they will be crushed.

8.- By then, the rupture with the government of the United States will be a fait accompli -whoever its president may be-, since from today the Palace is encouraging a rupture capable of justifying the madness of the dictatorship, at the same time that the The Mexican president will proclaim to the world that he is the champion of the fight against “the horrible empire of the north.”

And for that today López cultivates the banana dictators, those who in due course will rise up in defense of “the brother” capable of subduing the empire.

9.- And in that fight against “the empire of the North” the banana dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia… and governments like those of Russia and North Korea will be with Mexico and its President Obrador.

10.- And in the face of this tragedy, Mexican businessmen will be able to do little or nothing, since they will be subdued by a loquacious initiative of the Court – promoted by the presidential lackeys -, which proposes that the SAT intervene – without a court order – -, in the bank accounts of both natural and legal persons.

In other words, the Treasury will be able to scrutinize the accounts of individuals and companies at its whim, in order to imprison all those that the López government pleases.

In other words, a dictatorship in all the extension of the word.

And that is why the questions: Do you think the decalogue to build the López dictatorship is crazy? Do you think that is far from reality, once they meet the loquacious president?

In reality, it is a decalogue that bets on the re-election of López Obrador.

At the time

#Doctors #activists #AMLOs #tyranny