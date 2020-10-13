Doctors successfully operated on the grandmother of the young man, who is suspected of shooting at people in the Nizhny Novgorod region, reports on Tuesday, October 13, TASS citing a medical source.

“Currently, the woman has been successfully operated on, she was wounded in the abdominal cavity,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

He clarified that the pensioner is currently in a “critical condition.”

Earlier it was reported that the woman died, becoming the fourth victim of the shooting, however, the Deputy Governor, Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region David Melik-Guseinov said that doctors are fighting for her life.

According to preliminary data, on October 12, in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye in the Borsky District of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 18-year-old Daniil Monakhov, as a result of a quarrel, wounded his grandmother with a gun, with whom he was visiting.

A neighbor came out to the noise, whom the guy also killed on the spot. After that, the armed malefactor went to the bus stop, where he shot local residents who were waiting for the transport and fled the scene of the crime.

According to the authorities of the Nizhny Novgorod region, as a result of the attack, three people were killed, three more – two women and a man – were hospitalized in serious condition.

On the fact of the incident, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case. Monakhov is wanted by law enforcement officers. According to preliminary data, he may have two hunting rifles.