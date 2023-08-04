Provide, if possible, the opening of two profiles, one personal and one professional. Use caution when accepting friend requests from patients. Make sure of the scientific validity of the contents disseminated through the posts. Writing about health, with particular attention to the prevention and fight against fake news. Do not suggest treatments, in general terms, nor give individual clinical advice. Always respect the privacy and anonymity of patients, especially in the discussion of clinical cases, and do not disclose sensitive data. Clarify any conflict of interest. In other words: respect the principles of the Code of medical ethics, also on social media as well as in real life. These are some of the recommendations dictated by the Ict Working Group of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo).

The “Recommendations on the use of social media, e-mail and instant messaging systems in the medical profession and in doctor-patient communication” – details a note – were elaborated by Eugenio Santoro, first author of the document, Guido Marinoni, Guerino Carnevale, Francesco Del Zotti on behalf of the Working Group – by Giacomo Caudo – “Information and Communications Technology” of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists. The proposed recommendations, which do not yet constitute the official position of Fnomceo – the note specifies – could be a starting point for modifying and expanding, also with attached guidelines, the articles of the Code of Ethics relating to information technology and innovation, Information and Communication, and Health Advertising.

“The production of recommendations on the use of social media in the medical profession and in communication between doctor and citizen-patient – explains Guido Marinoni, member of the Fnomceo Central Committee – was already a necessity in the pre-Covid period. Today it has become even more topical , considering the high diffusion of content transmitted through these means of communication”.

“The number of doctors – continues Marinoni – who make use of any form of social media platform is growing rapidly in Italy, as in the rest of the world. If on the one hand doctors use these tools for their professional development, there is no shortage of occasions in which they are asked to inform the public about issues concerning their own health.Disease awareness, patient empowerment, patient engagement, fight against fake news are just a few areas in which, in one way or another, a doctor who frequents social media finds himself operating. Not to mention the habit of discussing on these platforms with his colleagues or even with his patients, perhaps by exposing clinical cases”.

“In Italy, this type of communication – he underlines – takes place in the absence of a specific regulation or, at least, of recommendations that can indicate which acts a doctor can do, which ones he can think of doing with particular precautions and which it is important never to do The inappropriate use of these tools by doctors exposes them to the risk of compromising the traditional doctor-patient relationship and, in the most serious cases, to that of possible legal actions for not having observed, knowingly or unknowingly, the privacy of patients or for questioning the reputation or professionalism of colleagues”.

Similar considerations – reads the Fnomceo note – can be made for doctor-patient interaction mediated by e-mail or instant messaging systems, practiced today by many doctors, without clear rules and methods of use consistent with deontology professional. “The implications from the deontological point of view – concludes the president of Fnomceo, Filippo Anelli – are numerous and relevant. For this reason we believe it is important that the Federation of Orders takes these aspects into consideration by elaborating Italian recommendations on the use of social media, electronics and Instant messaging systems in communication with patients and citizens whose contents are an integral part of the Code of ethics.These proposals for recommendations can constitute a useful starting point and offer interesting points for discussion in the context of the work of review of the Code”.