D.he Bitburg family doctor Michael Jager can no longer stop at all. It is an “absurdity” what the federal and state health ministers decided on Wednesday evening, he says. They had agreed on the recommendation that general practitioners nationwide will probably only be able to vaccinate their patients against corona in April. Before that, the vaccination centers in the federal states should remain as busy as possible. “I’d rather start the day before yesterday than yesterday,” says Jager. And not just because several of his patients call him every day and ask when it’s finally their turn. For the doctor, it is also about the self-image of his profession. “Our primary task is vaccination,” he says. For him, the debate as to whether general practitioners are now able to do so is, as he says, simply “an outrage”.

Berlin government circles confirmed on Thursday that the medical practices “could not start until mid-April”. It is true that the federal and state governments agree that medical practitioners should be involved in the vaccination campaign as quickly as possible. But for that to go well, they would have to receive around 2.5 million vaccine doses per week. If the practices receive less, the doctors would be forced to select the patients in the end – which, in the opinion of the politically responsible, should be avoided.

For the beginning of April, the federal government expects that three million units per week will be available for the whole of Germany; at the end of the month it should be five million. This is initially not enough to supply medical practices on the one hand and the vaccination centers and mobile teams of the countries on the other. The federal states insist on receiving 2.25 million doses per week for the vaccination centers and the mobile teams. This emerges from the resolution recommendation made by the health ministers on Wednesday for the conference of prime ministers.

The paper that is available to the FAZ therefore provides for a second phase of the campaign for decentralized vaccination in the coming weeks, “which will increasingly involve established doctors and company doctors”. Those vaccine quantities that go beyond the country quotas would therefore be delivered to the doctor’s offices. This should begin in the 16th calendar week at the latest, which begins on April 19th.

The pharmacies play an important role

Until then, the federal and state governments must above all clarify how the vaccine should get into the doctor’s office. It is possible that the vaccination centers pass on excess doses. The alternative is to use the regular supply chain, i.e. from wholesalers to pharmacies to doctors’ offices. This is how it goes every year with the flu vaccination, the processes are well established, but when it comes to Corona things are completely different.