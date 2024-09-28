Emirates Doctors launched the “Reveal” campaign to detect heart diseases locally and internationally using the largest chain of mobile clinics and mobile hospitals locally in various emirates of the country and internationally in Egypt, Morocco, Zanzibar, Uganda and Morocco, coinciding with World Heart Day, which falls on September 29 of each year. general.

The campaign was launched under the supervision of the Emirati reserve medical teams and with the participation of a number of experts and doctors specializing in the field of cardiology, in a joint initiative with the Emirates Medical Volunteer Programme, the Dar Al Ber Society, the Sharjah Charity House Foundation, the Emirates Heart Center, the Emirates Heart Council and the Arab Heart Council..

The campaign includes many health forums, medical forums, health convoys, mobile clinics, and mobile hospitals in various emirates of the country in the first phase and internationally in the second phase. The campaign aims to reach one million people regardless of color, gender, race, or religion..

Dr. Adel Al-Shammari Al-Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chief Physician of the Emirates and Director of the Emirates Mobile Heart Clinics, stressed the importance of raising everyone’s awareness of the importance of following a healthy lifestyle with the aim of preventing cardiovascular diseases due to their complications..