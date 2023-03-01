Doctors of the Moscow Regional Research Clinical Institute named after M.F. Vladimirsky (MONIKI) took out a pushpin from the bronchus of a 16-year-old teenager. As Moslenta was told in the press service of the regional Ministry of Health, a foreign object got into the patient’s tracheal branch by accident.

The teenager held the button in his mouth, and, falling off his chair, inhaled it. After a while, the teenager began to worry about coughing, but the malaise went away on its own. During the medical examination during fluorography, the doctor revealed a foreign body in the boy’s bronchi. Specialists hospitalized the patient in the Department of Pediatric Surgery.

Doctors of MONIKI conducted a diagnostic bronchoscopy for the patient – an examination of the mucous membranes of the trachea and bronchi using a special device, a bronchoscope. As it turned out, the object went deep into the bronchi and very tightly crashed into the wall of the tracheal branch.

“The difficulty was that the plastic part of the button was shrouded in granulations, a granular tissue that forms during the wound healing process. Having partially removed it, we examined the foreign body and assessed the possibility of its extraction. To relieve swelling from the bronchial mucosa, the patient was prescribed anti-inflammatory therapy. During subsequent bronchoscopy, the foreign body was successfully removed, ”said Evgenia Polukonova, head of the pediatric surgical department of the Vladimirsky MONIKI, noting that a more serious surgical intervention was avoided.

The patient is now doing well and has already been discharged home. Experts recommend being extremely careful with foreign objects, and if they get inside the body, immediately seek medical help.

