Doctors near Moscow saved a pensioner with a 21-centimeter mobile thrombus informs regional ministry of health.

As clarified in the department, a blood clot was found in an 82-year-old woman, attached at one edge to the wall of the femoral vein. Due to the location, there was a high risk of it coming off, which would have been fatal. Then the doctors sent the patient for surgery and successfully removed the formation with the help of a catheter. The pensioner will soon go home.

Earlier, doctors installed a “trap” for a blood clot in a pensioner near Moscow. It is a mesh that allows blood to pass through, but can stop a blood clot.