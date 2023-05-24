Doctors at a hospital near Moscow in Elektrostal removed a half-meter and 15-centimeter ovarian cyst to a 47-year-old woman, Moslent was told in the regional Ministry of Health.

According to the press service of the department, the woman was admitted to the gynecological department with a high fever and severe pain in the abdomen. An examination revealed that she had two large ovarian cysts.

The specialists clarified that the tumors were benign, but there was a risk of their degeneration into malignant ones. The pain in the patient arose only when the fluid from the formations entered the abdominal cavity. The doctors decided to perform an immediate laparotomy operation.

Through a special incision in the woman’s abdomen, surgeons removed the cysts and pumped out excess fluid. In total, the operation took an hour and a half. At the same time, the patient’s reproductive function was preserved. Now she feels well and has already been discharged from the hospital, the press service of the Ministry of Health specified.

Earlier, Dr. Myasnikov named the main causes of uterine fibroids.