The 3 victims were killed in Barra da Tijuca; According to the IML, most of the injuries were on the back

The 3 doctors murdered in a kiosk were shot 19 times, according to the expert reports completed on Friday night (Oct 6, 2023). The execution took place on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, in Rio, during the early hours of the 5th (5.Oct). The surviving doctor was hospitalized, underwent surgery on his legs and is stable. The information is from the g1 portal.

The IML (Legal Medical Institute), responsible for the examination, pointed out that Diego Ralf de Souza Bomfim, brother of the federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP), he had most of the shots on the right side of his body. He was hit in the back (2), in the back shoulder, in the wrist, in the thigh, in the side, in the chest and in the trapezius, totaling 8 shots. He was taken to a hospital, but did not survive.

Perseu Ribeiro Almeida, identified as the target of the crime after being mistaken for a militia member from the West Zone of the city, was shot 5 times. Of these, 2 hit the body – 1 in the right scapula and the other in the lower back. 2 grazed the doctor, on the left hand and right arm. The orthopedist’s right hand was also shot. He died instantly.

Marcos de Andrade Corsato suffered 2 shots to the head. In addition to shots to the back of the head, left arm, back and stomach. In total, there were 6 perforations that led to his death on the spot.

The only survivor was Daniel Sonnewend Proença. He was reportedly hit by 14 shots, was rescued and is awake. He even recorded a video on the afternoon of this Friday (Oct 6) saying that he had suffered “just a few fractures”.