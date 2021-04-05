In the town of Balakhny, Nizhny Novgorod Region, a local resident, Sergei Prozorovsky, had his stomach removed by mistake. He was suspected of having oncology, while in reality the man suffered only from an ulcer. Writes about this “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

According to Prozorovsky, he was admitted to the hospital with suspected internal bleeding. The doctors decided that he had more than just an ulcer and suggested that the operation be started immediately.

“To clarify the diagnosis, a finger-thick tube was inserted into my mouth. (…) Whether there was bleeding initially, they did not find out, but the doctor’s awkward manipulations damaged the arteries. The bleeding intensified, they gave me the consent to carry out the operation, and then I lost consciousness, ”recalls Prozorovsky.

Then the man underwent an immunohistochemical study, which showed that he had no tumor. “And in the history of the disease I now have no histology results at all!” – says the patient.

Prozorovsky suggests that the Nizhny Novgorod doctors “invented” oncology specifically to “whitewash” the doctor who probed him. Allegedly, the young specialist is the son of the head of the surgical department and the deputy chief physician.

Earlier, a resident of Siberia lost her breast after a false diagnosis. Doctors mistook ordinary mastopathy for cancer and performed an operation to remove the mammary gland on the third day after giving birth to Natalya Zavorina, although, as the study showed, she did not have oncology. After the operation, she had to give up breastfeeding.