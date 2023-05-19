Urologist Dmitriev: infertility in men can develop due to heated seats in the car

Infertility in men can develop due to congenital or acquired disorders of the reproductive system, including due to the use of the heated seats in the car. Urologists-andrologists Sergey Belomyttsev and Andrey Dmitriev listed the main causes of fertility problems for Lente.ru.

Belomyttsev, urologist, candidate of medical sciences, head of the urological department of the State Clinical Hospital named after I.I. V.V. Vinogradova, explained that today infertility is understood as a disease characterized by the inability to achieve pregnancy after 12 months of regular sexual activity without contraception due to a violation of the ability to reproduce one or both partners.

At 20-30% cases The cause of infertility is only the male factor, according to statistics

According to the doctor, male infertility can develop as a result of congenital or acquired disorders of the reproductive system, malignant tumors. Inflammatory diseases of the genitourinary system, various endocrine disorders and genetic abnormalities, as well as immunological factors and ejaculation disorders can lead to it.

In many men who are unable to conceive a child, after the examination, the reasons for the decrease in ejaculate indicators remain unrecognized, such infertility is considered idiopathic. The frequency of such infertility reaches 30-40 percent. These men have generally never been diagnosed with a disease that could affect fertility. Sergei Belomytsevurologist, candidate of medical sciences

In turn, the urologist-andrologist of the Institute of Reproductive Medicine REMEDI Dmitriev said that the decrease in male fertility is also due to an unhealthy lifestyle. Increase the risk of developing pathology malnutrition, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, chronic stress, decreased physical activity, adverse environmental conditions.

Infertility can occur while taking certain medications. Frequent visits to baths and saunas, as well as heated seats in the car, negatively affect the quality and motility of spermatozoa. In addition, more and more mutations appear in spermatozoa with age: men over 50 are 33 percent less likely to conceive a child compared to men under 35. Andrey Dmitrievurologist-andrologist

