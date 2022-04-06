Doctors as soldiers, double investigation at the Salerno Orthopedic School

The case of “soldier doctors“at the school of Orthopedics Of Salerno. The director of the center was suspended and the general manager opened two inquiries, talking about “unacceptable practices“.” The trainees are obliged to show up at 6.30 am to carry out the training activity. In case of delay they are forced to perform push-ups on the arms and at pay for breakfast to all present. We consider this practice unworthy of a civilized country … “. Medical specialists, not soldiers.

Someone rebelled – reads the Corriere della Sera – and denounced the «barracks climate“. Some young doctors have already been heard, then it will also be the turn of the teachers. Until yesterday the School was directed by a luminary in the sector, Professor Nicola Maffullia sixty-two-year-old Neapolitan who divides himself between Londonwhere he holds an honorary chair at Queen Mary University Medical School, and Salerno, where he teaches Orthopedics and directs, in addition to training, the department of the musculoskeletal system. But now the manager has been suspended from the assignment. The harsh comment of the general manager: “We have an image to protect and episodes such they are not acceptable“.

