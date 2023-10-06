Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Attack or not? After AfD leader Tino Chrupalla’s stay in the clinic after an election campaign appearance in Ingolstadt, opinions differ.

Ingolstadt – Excitement in the election campaign shortly before the state elections in Bavaria in 2023: At an event in Ingolstadt, AfD leader Tino Chrupalla suddenly has health problems and has to be taken to hospital. The politician received intensive care overnight but was able to leave the clinic the following day. His party speaks of an “attack” and there is talk of a “needle prick”. However, the police cannot confirm any findings of an attack in their investigation.

What really happened on the sidelines of the election campaign event? The representations differ. The AfD is based on the attack depiction; a witness also claims to have seen a sharp, needle-like object. However, according to the treating doctors, Chrupalla’s blood samples were normal. The investigation is in full swing, but there are no specific suspects. A preliminary doctor’s letter now provides new details, at least from a medical perspective. Nevertheless, many questions remain unanswered. Answers to the most important questions – and what is still unclear in the case.

AfD leader Chrupalla taken to the clinic: What happened on Wednesday in Ingolstadt?

Party leader Tino Chrupalla is taken to hospital during an AfD election campaign event. According to initial investigations based on witness statements, the police and public prosecutor’s office assume that there was slight physical contact when several people took selfies with Chrupalla.

The AfD leader later had pain in his upper arm and was taken to the Ingolstadt Clinic because of further complaints. There he is temporarily cared for in intensive care. According to a preliminary doctor’s letter, he finally left the hospital “after normal monitoring and in a symptom-free, good general condition.”

Incident in the Bavaria election campaign in Ingolstadt: What brought Chrupalla to the hospital?

What led to the AfD party leader’s health problems remains unclear on Friday. While party politicians such as Bavarian state parliamentary group leader Katrin Ebner-Steiner speak of an “attack,” according to the public prosecutor’s office, there is “no information whatsoever” about this after initial witness interviews.

“These witnesses did not observe the provision of an injection or a physical attack,” the authority said in a statement on Friday. Chrupalla himself is among the witnesses. However, the initial suspicion of bodily harm is still being investigated.

Chrupalla incident in Ingolstadt: What was the AfD leader diagnosed with in the hospital?

A preliminary doctor’s letter, which Chrupalla’s office made available to the German Press Agency, mentions both an “intramuscular injection” and elsewhere an “infection with an unclear substance”. A “needle prick” on the right upper arm is also mentioned in the physical examination findings.

As the German Press Agency learned from investigators, the police have now also questioned the treating doctor. Accordingly, the word is a description of the injury pattern based on Chrupalla’s information, not an actual statement of a needle stick.

Doctor’s letter about Chrupalla’s examination: What was found in his blood?

According to the prosecutor’s office and the doctor’s letter, tests on Chrupalla’s blood were unremarkable both at the hospital and by investigators. The forensic toxicological examination only showed that the AfD leader had taken painkillers “in the therapeutic range”. According to the doctor’s letter, these could be due to his treatment in the hospital.

CSU and AfD react: How is the incident viewed politically?

The Bavarian AfD parliamentary group leader Ebner-Steiner once again accused Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) on Friday of not ensuring adequate protection for her party’s politicians. Herrmann had already rejected this on Thursday and sharply criticized the AfD in return: It was shocking “how infamous and conniving the AfD is trying to capitalize on the incidents among its own clientele in the state election campaign without waiting for the investigations.”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) warned on Friday that there should be no “conspiracy theories”: “Democracy needs truth, needs sincerity, needs honesty.”

Chrupalla incident in the Bavaria election campaign: What happens next?

According to the public prosecutor’s office, further witness statements are pending in the investigation into the incident. A result from the examination of Chrupalla’s clothing is also expected. The investigators hope to obtain further information from the evaluation of image material that alleged witnesses provided to the police via an upload portal. According to the AfD, Chrupalla will no longer appear in the Free State in the final spurt before the Bavarian state elections on Sunday. (han/dpa)