He was suffering from a rare condition, doctors decided to turn off life support: the story of little Muhammad Ayaan Haroon

Muhammad Ayaan Haroon he was a 5-year-old boy who passed away forever in Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust hospital a few days ago.

He has been fighting for his life since birth. Muhammad Ayaan Haroon was suffering from a rare pathology called Hace 1, which involves developmental delays and suffered from respiratory distress. Eventually, the doctors decided to pull the plug, but the family denounced their behavior and the authorities are now investigating.

On March 5, his parents took him to the hospital with a stroke Respiratory crisis.

The hospital team tried to do what they could, but finally, the following March 13, they have life support was disconnected. The mum and dad are heartbroken at the loss of their baby and are in shock of the health care behavior, who while slowly snuffing out the life of a 5-year-old boy, showed no empathy or respect for family. Here is the story of little Muhammad’s father:

The medical staff laughed, there was only a curtain separating us from our son. As he breathed his last, the doctors laughed and joked. They continued even after a relative of mine asked them to stop. We don’t know what we’ll do now that he’s no longer with us. We don’t want this to happen to any other child or any other family. It was a big disrespect, we are very angry with the behavior of the staff.

After the complaint, the authorities and the medical director of the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust hospital intervened, who showed solidarity with the two parents. He showed them condolences and closeness and ensured that there complaint will be investigated thoroughly.

In just a few days, this father’s words spread around the world. The family is receiving a amazing supportby people who argue that doctors in a hospital should show empathy towards a child and his family, especially in a situation like little Muhammad’s.