The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi revealed that the results of the sports and physical activity questionnaire in Abu Dhabi showed that 62.7% of the participants in the survey did not achieve the average rate of physical activity recommended by the World Health Organization, while doctors confirmed that perseverance in exercising has a significant impact on reducing blood pressure, improving cholesterol and blood sugar levels, as well as helping to reduce psychological stress and tension, and achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, while an opinion poll conducted by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi showed that about two-thirds of society members do not exercise at the required rate.

In detail, the doctors, Walid Fahmy, Nizar Saad, Hala Ghazal, and Mai Muhammad, identified seven benefits of regular physical activity, including weight control, combating pathological conditions, improving mood, increasing energy, promoting better sleep, and improving sexual ability, in addition to Doing sports can be a social activity.

They stressed the need for all segments of society to practice sports activities, as this results in reducing levels of psychological stress, and thus reducing the burden on the immune system, while inactivity and reluctance to practice sports activities contributed to an increase in the incidence of osteoporosis, especially among women, and back pain and roughness in the joints and spine. spine, indigestion and ulcers, in addition to affecting the number of hours of production of the individual, as scientific studies have shown that the individual who exercises regularly increases his production capacity than others.

They pointed out that regular exercise helps prevent or treat health problems, including stroke, metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety and arthritis, in addition to many types of cancer.

While physiotherapists, Mohamed Abdel Moneim, Mahmoud Gamal, and Rabab Al-Anwar, confirmed that sport is an element of the physical, mental and psychological preparation of the individual, especially that life is characterized by many preoccupations and psychological pressures, and constant anxiety regarding lifestyle, job stability, and family and social obligations, which affects negatively in health.

They stressed that adhering to a daily routine for practicing sports activity is one of the best ways to address the impact of psychological stress, as it is recommended to allocate 30 minutes a day to practice walking or running activity or to participate in exercises that are available on sports applications, as practicing sports activities leads to the secretion of endorphins, which contributes to Improve mood and relieve pain.

While the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) advised community members to walk daily between 7,000 to 10,000 steps for adults, and 12,000 steps for children, pointing out that studies confirm that 8,000 steps per day reduce the death rate by about 50%, compared to walking 4,000 steps, noting He pointed out that most people only walk about 3,500 steps a day, which is not enough, and that lack of walking and non-compliance with nutritional advice contribute to an increase in obesity, heart disease and cancer.

On the other hand, the results of the first questionnaire of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was implemented by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, to research patterns and attitudes of society in relation to sports and physical activity, showed that 37.3% of the participants in the survey achieved an average rate of physical activity, according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, for private Physical activity, which should not be less than 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, or 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise per week.

