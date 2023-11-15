Specialized doctors stressed the necessity of periodic examination for diabetes, for the age group of 40 years and above, especially since data from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed that about 11.8% of the country’s population suffers from diabetes, and 11.7% of them have risk factors and precursors to contracting the disease in the future.

Endocrinology and Diabetes Consultant, Dr. Nawal Al-Mutawa, explained that preventing diabetes is based mainly on changing the lifestyle, so that a person maintains exercise, which has a major preventive role, which the majority of patients may not realize, especially those who are overweight.

She said: “Many modern medications are used for treatment by making the patient feel full, thus losing weight and adjusting blood sugar. This only works with people who exercise on a daily basis. Prevention can also be achieved by controlling calories, which differ from one person to another. Which is calculated for each patient by the nutritionist.”

For his part, the internal medicine specialist at Al Tadawi Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Wahad Dibo, spoke about indicators that whenever a person feels them, he must rush to get tested for diabetes, due to the possibility of contracting the disease, and these indicators are represented by an increase in the number of times of urination than usual, feeling increasingly intense thirst, Weight gain, a feeling of physical lethargy, and sleep disturbance.

He stressed the necessity of conducting regular screening for diabetes, especially from the age of 40 and above, as people in this age group are more susceptible to contracting the disease than others in lower groups, pointing out the importance of early screening, especially for those who have a family history of contracting the disease, and making sure to control the disease. Weight, eat healthy food and exercise to prevent disease.

Dr. Wahad pointed out that the most prominent causes of the disease are genetic factors, environmental factors, weight gain, lack of activity, and random intake of sugars and carbohydrates.

For her part, Internal Medicine Consultant, Dr. Hafsa Kazim, stated that the UAE is a pioneer in supporting the health of community members and raising the standards of prevention of chronic diseases, through creative initiatives, early detection programs, and identifying signs of the disease and preventing it before infection.

She stated that the UAE’s efforts to combat diabetes have succeeded in reducing the number of people infected with the disease, to 11.8% of the population, after it was 18.6% according to previous statistics, or about 6.8%, and that is mainly thanks to the development of the health system, especially since these statistics coincide with Infection rates are increasing globally.

For its part, the Emirates Health Services Corporation called for strengthening scientific research in the field of diabetes, and developing new technologies and medicines to help those affected by this disease, and called on all members of society to actively contribute to eliminating diabetes through prevention and awareness of life practices, including taking into account patterns. Healthy diet and sports practices are necessary and important for public health, to overcome the disease, improve the quality of life of those affected, and achieve the vision of a diabetes-free society.