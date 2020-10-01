Doctors of the Moscow Regional Oncological Dispensary in Balashikha removed a 15-kilogram tumor of a 64-year-old patient. About this on Wednesday, September 30, reported at the regional ministry of health.

After the woman was taken to the hospital, the doctors during the diagnosis established that the tumor pushed the abdominal organs to the right. The spleen was pushed up into the diaphragm, the left kidney moved in the opposite direction.

“The patient was diagnosed with retroperitoneal liposarcoma. Fortunately, despite such a tumor size, no metastases were formed from it. The operation lasted three hours, “- quotes the words of the head of the oncological department No. 11 Ivan Dzhansiz RIAMO…

The doctor noted that the main difficulty was to prevent injury to the large vessels responsible for the blood supply to the kidney: they were pushed aside by the tumor, the city news agency specifies. “Moscow”… He added that the tumor blocked the visibility of almost the entire abdominal cavity of the patient. Removal of the malignant tumor took place almost without blood loss.

Currently, the woman is feeling well and continues treatment under medical supervision. In the future, she will need to undergo chemotherapy treatment, writes “Moscow 24”…

On September 28, it was reported that in the Moscow region, doctors at the Rozanov hospital saved the life of a three-year-old child who had swallowed 21 magnets.