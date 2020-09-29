In the Moscow region, doctors at the Rozanov hospital saved the life of a three-year-old child who swallowed 21 magnets. About this on Monday, September 28, reported in the press service of the regional Ministry of Health.

The emergency happened in the city of Pushkino. According to the department, the child was taken to the hospital with abdominal pain, signs of intestinal obstruction and high fever. X-rays showed that there was a metal object in the boy’s intestines, his condition was deteriorating, so the doctors decided on an urgent operation.

“In the course of it, we discovered the phenomenon of diffuse purulent peritonitis, that is, pus in the abdomen, and multiple intestinal adhesions … The boy had 21 magnets removed. The holes formed in the intestine were sutured, and in some places it was necessary to remove sections of the intestine, ”said Alexei Gromov, head of the children’s surgical department of the hospital.

Now the boy’s life is not threatened, he has already been discharged from the hospital, the TV channel notes. “360”… The doctor emphasized that if two or more magnets are swallowed with short periods of time, the child may be in danger. In this regard, Gromov reminded parents of the need to remove small items away from small children, and choose toys for them taking into account his age. The most important thing, according to the doctor, is never to ignore the child’s complaints of abdominal pain.

On September 15, it became known about a similar case in the capital. Doctors in Moscow removed a Barbie doll’s shoe from the esophagus of a seven-month-old baby.