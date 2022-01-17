SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The São Paulo Doctors Union (Simesp) said on Monday that it would maintain the strike called for Wednesday by primary health care professionals in the public network of the capital, after a meeting with the The capital’s health authorities end without a deal.

The category claims that health professionals are suffering from exhaustion in the face of the surge of Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant and the removal of colleagues contaminated by the virus. The professionals want the city hall to immediately hire more teams to deal with flu syndromes and guarantee minimum working conditions, among other demands.

According to the union, a meeting held this Monday with the capital’s Health Secretary, Edson Aparecido, and the assistant secretary, Luiz Carlos Zamarco, ended their agreement because the authorities did not present “any response capable of responding to the needs of workers in the Basic Health Units”. Health (UBS)”.

“Our demands regarding not only hiring, but also new health structures to deal with spontaneous demand, were also not met. No contingency plan or replacement plan was presented for professionals on leave”, said the president of Simesp, Victor Dourado, in a statement from the entity.

According to the union, more than 3,193 health professionals in São Paulo had been removed from work due to Covid-19 or flu syndrome until January 13, which represents a jump of more than 100% compared to the previous week.

The doctors’ decision for the stoppage was taken by the category in assembly last week, at the time of uncontrolled advance of the Ômicron variant across the country.

The Municipal Health Department of the capital of São Paulo said in a note that several measures were presented at the meeting with the union to promote improvements in the service to the population in health units and in the working conditions of professionals, including the payment of overtime.

According to the folder, the hiring of 700 doctors and nursing teams has also been authorized to meet the increased demand in health units.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões)

