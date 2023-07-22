In Kaluga, a seven-year-old boy from Lyudinovo was taken to the children’s regional hospital, who fell out of the window of an apartment on the third floor. The surgeons of the trauma department are fighting for the boy’s health.

According to the regional Minister of Health Konstantin Pakhomenko, who cites newspaper “Vest” The little patient’s condition is serious but stable.

Pakhomenko, on his page on the VKontakte social network, appealed to parents with a request to be as attentive to their children as possible, not to leave them alone in a room with open windows.

In turn, the regional prosecutor’s office informed the publication that an investigation is underway into the incident.

Earlier, on July 20, it was reported that a three-year-old girl fell out of the window of an apartment on the third floor of an apartment building in the city of Korsakov in the south of Sakhalin. Now she is in intensive care. By prior information city ​​prosecutor’s office, the mother left the window in the ventilation mode and fell asleep. She woke up after hearing screams.