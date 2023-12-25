Specialized doctors have warned against ignoring pre-marital examinations and careful periodic examination of fetuses, in order to prevent bone deformities, most of which can be avoided before they occur and worsen.

They explained to “Emirates Today” that all members of society must pay early attention to the causes of infection with the disease, and take measures to prevent it, whether through pre-marriage examinations, or through follow-up and periodic examination of fetuses and young children, stressing that detecting and treating the disease from the beginning contributes. To eliminate it completely.

Dr. Abdul Hadi Al-Amoudi, a consultant orthopedic and joint surgeon at Tadawi Hospital in Dubai, said: “Many patients suffer from bone deformities, either for congenital reasons, or for reasons resulting from injuries or an imbalance in muscular forces, which may cause movement disabilities or pain that affects the owner. In daily life, it may also cause joint problems in the long term if not treated early.

He continued: “Among the most prominent causes of bone deformities are congenital defects such as congenital hip dislocation, deviation of the lower or upper limbs, and foot deformities, such as clubfoot, clawfoot, or flat feet,” in addition to problems with bowed legs in adults and children, especially in children, stressing that intervention Early surgery is better than waiting until adulthood, to avoid major surgeries.

He added: “The causes of some deformities also include exposure to injuries, fractures, or an imbalance in muscular forces,” noting that until now, unfortunately, there are those who treat deformities with medical shoes or splints on a large scale, which is considered a common mistake. Shoes or splints are used in limited cases, and early detection saves the patient a lot of financial trouble and major surgeries.

He continued that many newborns and children who have a lack of oxygen during or after birth for many reasons suffer from functional movement problems due to the central nervous system, stressing that it is necessary to educate the family on how to treat such cases, and then search for a specialized medical team. Which must include a pediatric surgeon, a pediatric neurologist, in addition to a rehabilitation specialist and a splint specialist. Care must be taken to follow up periodically, communicate early, and search for a specialist doctor with experience in this field.

In turn, Dr. Bilal Al Yafawi, Head of the Orthopedics and Traumatology Department, Consultant in Orthopedics, Traumatology and Joint Replacement Surgery at Rashid Hospital in Dubai, confirmed that bone deformities are among the most common diseases among children in the Arab region, due to the spread of consanguineous marriage, which is the primary cause of the spread of many defect diseases. Congenital, and these deformities may occur as a result of wrong practices, such as a woman being exposed to X-rays in the early stages of pregnancy, or as a result of a pregnant woman taking medications incorrectly, while adults suffer from them for other reasons, as they may occur as a result of complications from accidents and joint fractures.

For his part, consultant bone and joint surgeon, Dr. Ahmed Issa, explained that congenital bone deformities can be largely prevented, by paying attention to the necessary examinations before marriage, during pregnancy, and after birth, and until children begin to walk, as well as acquired deformities, which can be detected simply by observation through See a specialist doctor and start taking the necessary treatment.

He pointed out that treatment varies according to the degree and percentage of the deformity, noting that most deformities are difficult to treat and require medical intervention in all specialties to achieve the desired result. He pointed out that the most common deformity is congenital hip dislocation, and most of them can be treated radically if detected and intervened. Early.