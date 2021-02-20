Caravaqueño caridologist Ráu. Sanchez / SDC

Doctors, health personnel and neighbors come together to demand the creation of the ICU at the Northwest Regional Hospital. Three years after announcing the expansion of this hospital center and after having announced its tender on more than one occasion, the fear of further delays that would prevent a claim from the vast natural region that this hospital has as a reference from becoming a reality, has motivated the launch of an initiative that with the slogan “100 lives” is already going viral on social networks.

Raúl Sánchez, a cardiac surgeon born in Caravaca and who works in a Madrid hospital, has recorded a video to launch this campaign among his countrymen. “One hundred lives is the number of lives that could be saved in a year, if the Northwest Hospital had this service,” he says; to add that «an ICU, if we have it close, allows many people to have a second chance, to survive; an ICU makes a hospital grow, medical services improve, and surgical services can operate with greater safety.