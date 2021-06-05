British doctors have listed the signs of type 2 diabetes that can be seen without special diagnostic tools. They warned about the importance of self-observation, especially weight and eye conditions. At the slightest doubt about the causes of the symptoms, it is recommended to check with a doctor in order to start treatment on time, writes Express.

Any significant weight loss that is not related to dietary or lifestyle changes has been identified as the main signal. Diabetes UK has confirmed that unmotivated weight loss can be a sign of high blood sugar, as well as many other serious medical conditions. Experts from the National Health Service of England (NHS) added that “sustained” and “unexplained” weight loss “more than five percent of your current weight in 6-12 months is usually a reason to see your doctor.”

Another potential sign of high blood sugar is a bacterial staphylococcus infection. This can lead to the appearance of barley – inflammation at the edge of the eyelid, explained at the Johns Hopkins Clinic in Maryland (Johns Hopkins Medicine). People with diabetes, whether they know it or not, are at increased risk of developing an infection, symptoms of which may include swelling, redness, sore eyelids, a mote sensation in the eye, irritation in bright light, and watery eyes. Therefore, when such a symptom appears, experts recommend donating blood to the blood sugar level.

Earlier, Australian scientists found that going to the gym in the late evening speeds up metabolism and lowers blood sugar levels at night. They studied the metabolism of 24 overweight men at risk for type 2 diabetes who were offered a high-fat diet.