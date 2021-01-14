Heartburn may be a sign of an impending “silent heart attack” – a heart attack that goes unnoticed by the patient. The edition writes about it Express citing a study by experts from Harvard Medical School.

The material notes that before a heart attack, there is often a burning sensation in the chest. At the same time, it is noted that the main symptoms of a heart attack remain severe pain in the chest and a feeling of its constriction.

At the same time, for many, a heart attack goes unnoticed, since these symptoms may not exist. Doctors recommend not to ignore such, at first glance, insignificant ailment like heartburn and seek advice.

Earlier in December, researchers at the University of Cambridge said that people with depression were at higher risk of developing heart disease than those without mental health problems.

Thus, it is known about 21 cases of heart attacks and 15 strokes per 1000 people with a large number of symptoms of depression, and only 14 cases of heart disease and 10 strokes in the group of patients who do not suffer from this problem.