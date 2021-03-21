Doctors on March 21 in an interview with the TV channel RT told what persistent headaches can be associated with.

So, according to the therapist Irina Yartseva, the ailment may be associated with high blood pressure, and in older people – with the development of glaucoma. Headache is also provoked by stress, overexertion and lack of sleep, the specialist noted.

“Therefore, it is very important to always, regardless of the nature of the disease, monitor these factors, monitor your sleep patterns, compliance with the work and rest regimen and, in general, the level of stress. That is, to take a break in time, be distracted, go in for sports, ”Yartseva warned.

She recommended doing regular massages and gymnastics as a preventive measure. And for urgent relief from headaches, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs will help.

In turn, general practitioner, therapist Larisa Alekseeva said that at the moment, headaches can be observed in Russians due to sudden changes in temperature. Also, according to her, pain can cause hypothermia, which threatens inflammation of the trigeminal (facial) nerve.

“Now the climate is changing, the calendar spring has come, but winter continues, and people like to walk without a hat. Of course, this leads to spasm of the cerebral vessels and to various manifestations of neuralgia, ”added Alekseeva.

In addition, the specialist drew attention to the fact that such bad habits as frequent consumption of fast food, energy drinks, alcohol, as well as smoking, can lead to headaches.

