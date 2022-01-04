Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University Sergei Voznesensky and virologist, professor of Moscow State University, Doctor of Biological Sciences Alexei Agranovsky in an interview RBK talked about the relationship of the postponed COVID-19 with aging processes and a reduction in life expectancy.

Voznesensky said that for reasonable conclusions that those who have had a coronavirus infection are aging faster, more research is needed and a larger statistical base is needed. “Too little time has passed (since the start of the pandemic) for us to be able to assess life expectancy and how it has been affected by the disease that people have suffered. Probably, we can talk about some predictions, ”Agranovsky said.

The doctor said that all the data indicate that the infection should be attributed to acute respiratory diseases, which in the vast majority of cases disappear without a trace. The course of the disease caused by the coronavirus is usually complicated by chronic diseases that a person had before.

“It is somewhat far-fetched to assert that the transferred infection is an absolute fact of a decrease in life expectancy,” the expert assured. But at the same time, he explained that the pathogen SARS-COV-2 has serious chances of becoming a factor limiting life expectancy, because it acts on many organs, on many tissues, and causes postcoid syndrome. If we consider it from this point of view, then in theory the virus can be ranked among the factors limiting life expectancy.

